The 15 Low-Rated Dishes Around the Globe, According to Regular People

Cooking
day ago

TasteAtlas, a global food guide, has compiled a list of the "100 Worst Rated Foods in the World," reflecting dishes that have garnered low ratings from their audience. This ranking is based on user reviews and aims to highlight unique and lesser-known traditional foods. Here are the top 15 entries from the list.

15. Nervetti (jelly meat) — Italy

14. Gomme (sweet cheese) — Norway

13. Ambuyat (sago palm tree starch) — Brunei

12. Banku (fermented corn and cassava dough) — Ghana

11. Thorramatur (fish and meat slices) — Iceland

10. Aginares salata (artichoke stew) — Greece

9. Kaeng tai pla (fish entrails sour curry) — Thailand

8. Ramen burger — the USA

7. Jellied eels - England

6. Chapalele (potatoes and flour bread) — Chile

5. Hon mhai (deep-fried silk worms) — Thailand

4. Svið (singed, halved, and cooked sheep’s head) — Iceland

3. Calskrove (a calzone pizza stuffed with hamburgers) — Sweden

2. Blodpalt (blood dumplings) — Finland

1. Blodplättar (pancakes with blood) - Sweden

Family traditions are built on small moments — like a cherished recipe passed through generations. Here are 10 beloved dishes to nourish both body and soul.

Comments

Get notifications

Related Reads