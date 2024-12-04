10 Secret Family Recipes Passed Down Through Generations

Family traditions aren’t just about Sunday dinners or the holiday season—they’re about the little things that bring us closer. It might be a special sauce your grandmother swore by or a dessert so unforgettable, it became a cherished part of every family get-together. So, let’s explore 10 of the most beloved recipes from different generations to prepare a meal that not only fills our stomachs but also warms our very souls.

1. Tabasco fruit salad from 1966

Ingredients: 1 lg. pineapple

2 tbsp frozen orange juice concentrate (thawed)

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp sugar

1/4 tsp Tabasco

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 c mayonnaise

1/2 c sour cream

3 or 4 oranges (sectioned)

1 sm. grapefruit (sectioned)

Strawberry halves or raspberries

1 or 2 bananas (sliced)

Melon balls (opt.)

Directions: Slice your pineapple in half lengthwise, keeping the green leafy top intact for a tropical flair. Scoop out the juicy flesh and cut it into bite-sized cubes. In a bowl, mix orange juice concentrate, a pinch of salt, a dash of sugar, a splash of Tabasco, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice into creamy mayonnaise. Gently fold in some sour cream for a luscious dressing. Fill the pineapple halves with the cubed fruit, creating a vibrant and edible bowl. Drizzle the creamy dressing over the top and serve. This refreshing treat makes 6–8 servings and doubles as a show-stopping centerpiece!

2. Depression-era potato buns

Ingredients: 1/2 cup mashed potatoes

1/2 cup milk (scalded)

1 cake compressed yeast

1/4 cup lukewarm water

4 cups sifted flour

1 egg (well beaten)

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

3 tbsp melted butter

Directions: Mix mashed potatoes with milk and let the mixture cool until lukewarm. Dissolve the yeast in warm water, then stir it into the potato mixture. Gradually add flour while beating to create a smooth batter. Cover the batter and let it rise in a warm spot until it becomes light and fluffy. Stir in the egg, sugar, salt, butter, and the remaining flour to form a soft dough. Knead the dough gently until it feels smooth and elastic. Transfer the dough to a greased bowl, cover, and allow it to rise again until it doubles in size. Roll the dough to about 1/2 inch thickness on a floured surface. Use a biscuit cutter to shape the dough and place the pieces on a greased baking pan. Let the dough rise again until doubled in size. Bake in a preheated oven at 400°F for around 15 minutes, or until golden brown. This recipe yields 12–15 soft buns.

3. Memaw’s meatloaf

Ingredients: 2 lbs ground beef

1 egg

1 tsp salt

1 cup cracker crumbs

1 small onion (chopped)

1 small can of tomato sauce

2 tbsp mustard

2 tbsp vinegar

1/2 cup ketchup

1 cup water

2 tbsp brown sugar

Directions: Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. Shape the mixture into two loaves and place them in a deep casserole dish. In a saucepan, stir together mustard, vinegar, ketchup, water, and brown sugar. Heat the mixture until it boils. Pour the hot sauce over the loaves. Bake at 350°F for 1 hour. Serves 12 and guarantees happy plates!

4. Buttermilk waffles

Ingredients: 3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

3 1/4 cups well-shaken buttermilk

1 1/2 sticks (12 tablespoons) unsalted butter (melted and cooled)

3 large eggs (lightly beaten)

Vegetable oil (for brushing waffle iron)

Butter and pure maple syrup

A waffle iron

Directions: Preheat your waffle iron and set a rack in the middle of your oven. Turn the oven to 200°F to keep your waffles warm. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and a pinch of salt. Then, add the buttermilk, melted butter, and eggs. Mix everything together until smooth (the batter should be thick). If needed, lightly grease the waffle iron with vegetable oil. Spoon the batter into the iron—about 1/2 cup for Belgian waffles or 1/4 cup for standard waffles. Spread the batter evenly and cook according to your waffle iron's instructions. Once the waffles are done, place them on a baking sheet and keep them warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining batter. Serve hot with a pat of butter and a drizzle of maple syrup. Enjoy!

5. Gooey, chewy butter bars

Ingredients: 1 stick of butter

1 box yellow cake mix

8 oz block of cream cheese

3 eggs

3.5 cups powdered sugar

Directions: Start by melting the butter and mixing it with the cake mix and one egg until it forms a dough. Press this dough into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking pan. Next, whip the remaining ingredients to make a smooth batter. Pour this batter over the dough layer. Bake at 350°F for 30–40 minutes. After 30 minutes, keep an eye on it and check every couple of minutes to make sure it doesn't overcook. Once done, let the cake cool. It will deflate slightly as it cools, leaving you with a deliciously gooey treat!

6. Cheesy coleslaw mold

Ingredients: 1 3-ounce package of lime-flavored gelatin

1 1/2 cups boiling water

2 tbsp vinegar

1/3 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing

1/2 tsp salt

Dash pepper

1 cup chopped cabbage

1/2 cup shredded carrot

1/2 cup shredded sharp American cheese (2 ounces)

1/8 tsp celery seed

Directions: Start by dissolving gelatin in boiling water, and then stir in some vinegar for extra zing. Next, add mayonnaise, salt, and pepper, and beat everything together until smooth using a rotary beater. Let the mixture chill until it’s slightly thickened. Once it’s at a soft set, fold in cabbage, shredded carrot, cheese, and a pinch of celery seed. Carefully spoon the mixture into 6 individual molds and refrigerate until firm. When ready to serve, gently unmold the salads onto plates—try adding a fresh lettuce leaf for an extra touch! Makes 6 delicious servings.

7. Spicy pear fiesta

Ingredients: 1/4 cup butter or margarine

2/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 tbsp flour

1 tbsp water or pear syrup

1 can (1 lb) pear halves, drained

1 1/2 cups of flour

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp cloves

2/3 cup milk

1/3 cup shortening

1 egg

Directions: Preheat your oven to 350°F. Make the pear topping: In a 9-inch round or square pan, melt butter in the oven. Stir in brown sugar, flour, and water (or pear syrup). Arrange pear halves cut-side down in the mixture, placing the tips toward the center (not in the middle). Prepare the spice cake: In a large bowl, mix all the spice cake ingredients on low speed until combined. Pour the batter over the pears, spreading it evenly. Bake for 45–55 minutes, or until the top springs back when touched in the center. Let cool for 2 minutes, then carefully loosen the edges with a spatula and flip it onto a plate. Serve warm, and if you want a dramatic flair, place a sugar cube soaked in lemon extract in each pear and light it on fire (optional)! Makes 6 to 8 servings. Enjoy!

8. Tuna-cream puff bowl

Ingredients: 4 hard-cooked eggs

9 1/4-ounce can tuna (drained)

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup sliced celery

1/4 cup sliced pimiento-stuffed green olives

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 cups shredded lettuce

Directions: Sift the egg yolk and slice one whole egg for garnish. Set them aside. Chop the remaining eggs and whites into coarse pieces. Break the tuna into chunks and squeeze a little lemon juice over it. Add the next three ingredients, along with 1/4 teaspoon salt and a pinch of pepper. Gently fold in the mayonnaise and the chopped eggs. Chill the mixture for a bit. Right before serving, line the bottom of a cream puff bowl with some fresh lettuce. Spoon the tuna salad into the bowl. Garnish with the sliced egg and the sifted yolk on top. Makes 6 servings. Enjoy this creamy, fresh, and satisfying salad!

9. “I made banana fritters from a 1910 recipe!”

Ingredients: 3 bananas, mashed

1 cup flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1/3 cup milk

1 tsp lemon juice

1 egg

Directions: Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Mash the bananas in a separate bowl, then mix in the milk, alternating with the dry ingredients until you get a smooth batter. Stir in the lemon juice and a beaten egg to finish the batter. Heat up some oil (vegetable shortening works great) in a deep pan. Use a spoon to drop small scoops of the batter into the hot oil. Fry until they turn a perfect golden brown. Remove and place on a paper towel to soak up any extra oil. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve warm.

10. Nana’s Devil’s Food cake

Ingredients: 2 cups flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp baking soda

3/4 cup cocoa

2 cups sugar

1 cup oil

1 cup milk

1 cup coffee (cooled but not cold)

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

Directions: Start by sifting all the dry ingredients to ensure they’re well combined and free of lumps. Gradually fold the dry mixture into the wet ingredients until you have a smooth batter. Prepare your baking pan by greasing and flouring it thoroughly to prevent sticking. Bake at around 375°F, keeping an eye on it until it’s fully cooked. Baking time may vary depending on the type of pan you use. Let it cool slightly before serving.