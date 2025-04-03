I’ve Never Taken a Tip Back Before — But This Waitress Deserved It

I (30F) went out to a nice restaurant with my husband (30M) to celebrate his big promotion. Everything was going well until the very end. The check came and we left a $10 tip. The waitress picked it up and rudely said, “$10? This isn’t the 50s you know.”

That was it for me. I snatched the tip from her and she started giving us a condescending and rude tone. My husband’s eyes widened in disbelief. “Excuse me?” I said, instantly annoyed. “I think 10 bucks on an $85 bill is more than fair.”

The waitress rolled her eyes dramatically. “It’s a standard 20% tip these days, cheapskate. Do you not know how to calculate that?” I couldn’t believe her snotty attitude. That $10 was over 11% which is a decent tip by any measure. Her entitlement was unbelievable.

“You know what,” I snapped, losing my cool. “With that kind of nasty attitude, you don’t deserve a tip at all!” I swiftly reached over and snatched the $10 bill back off the table. The waitress’s mouth fell open, and she started loudly berating me with insults, calling me names and causing a whole scene. Other diners turned to look. My husband was embarrassed.

Finally, the manager had to come over and forcibly remove the unhinged waitress, who was still yelling at me. We ended up leaving without tipping.

I’ll admit that I probably overreacted, but her rude behavior absolutely infuriated me. After treating a customer so disrespectfully, she didn’t deserve anything extra. But, people are saying I should’ve dealt with it more calmly. What do you think?