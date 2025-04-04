The Dramatic Impact of Plastic Surgery on Same-Age Male Celebrities

Mickey Rourke’s appearance has undergone significant changes, primarily due to injuries sustained during his boxing career in the 1990s. He admitted to undergoing multiple surgeries to address these injuries, including five operations on his nose and one on a damaged cheekbone. Rourke stated, “Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together.”

In contrast, Jeff Goldblum has consistently denied undergoing any cosmetic procedures. In a 2016 interview, he remarked, “I’ve... never used Botox, never had plastic surgery. I think when nature changes your face—especially if you live a clean life—your body is designed so it all looks right together. When you try to be youthful, it only makes you look older.”