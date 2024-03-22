The Heart-Wrenching Reason Why Mark Ruffalo Kept His Brain Tumor a Secret From His Wife

At times, our bodies seem to sense when something isn’t quite right. Actor Mark Ruffalo shared a fascinating story during his recent talk on a podcast. He got a bad dream that turned out to be unwanted reality.

Bad news came when they were expecting their first child.

Back in 2001, while busy filming The Last Castle, doctors discovered a harmless brain tumor behind his left ear. What’s intriguing is that Ruffalo had a strange dream before this, almost like a warning. He felt compelled to see a doctor urgently after the dream, even though he didn’t have any obvious symptoms except for a minor ear problem. «It wasn’t like any other dream I had had. It wasn’t even a voice, it was just pure knowledge: ’You have a brain tumor, and you have to deal with it immediately,’» Rufallo shared.

Ruffalo had to make a hard decision in order to protect his wife.

Ruffalo was hesitant to worry his wife, who was about to have their first child, so he kept the news to himself until after the birth. When he finally told her, she was understandably upset saying, «I always knew you were gonna die young!» Ruffalo underwent surgery to remove the tumor, but it wasn’t without risks. There was a chance he could lose his hearing or have facial paralysis. Sadly, he did lose his hearing in left ear permanently. «Take my hearing, let me keep the face, and just let me be the father of this kid,» The Incredible Hulk actor recalled thinking at the time.

Despite these challenges, Ruffalo didn’t let them hold him back. He continued his acting career and even received his fourth Academy Award nomination. Alongside his professional success, he treasures his role as a father to his three children: Keen, Bella Noche, and Odette.