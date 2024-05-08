A Passenger Is Surprised by a Couple Getting Too Cozy on Flight: “Can’t Believe”

“Can’t believe my view on the plane. It was like this the whole four-hour flight,” X user captioned the pics. A plane passenger named Flea was surprised to witness two of his fellow travelers getting extremely cozy on a recent flight. He took to social media to share his frustration, posting pictures of the couple’s intimate display across a row of seats. The duo, barefoot and entwined in a spooning position, had their feet sticking out into the aisle, much to Flea’s horror.

This incident stirred the airplane etiquette debate, following others like feet on seats and seatbelts around ankles.

Flea shared three photos online showing a couple lying across three seats on a plane. The woman had her legs wrapped around her partner, with her bare foot on the tray table. In another photo, they were making a heart shape with their hands. The third picture showed the man with one bare foot on the floor while the woman rested on top of him.

Many people commented online, expressing their disapproval of the couple’s behavior, especially being barefoot and taking up multiple seats. Some questioned why the flight attendant didn’t intervene, while others were specifically bothered by the bare feet.

People started a heated debate.

One user wrote, “I would have stared at his feet the whole time.” Another user on X commented, “This isn’t even safe.” Another commenter remarked, “Breaking up in two months.” Someone else shared, “I hated these types of couples in high school, all in the hall, slowing you down.”

This incident isn’t the first time airplane passengers have sparked debates over etiquette. Just a few weeks ago, there was an uproar when a frequent flier demonstrated a risky travel hack of wearing her seatbelt around her ankles to sit more “comfortably” during the flight.

