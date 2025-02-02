The Infallible Method to Know Wether You’re Buying Real Crystal vs. Glass

Ever wondered if that "crystal" vase or chandelier is the real deal or just fancy glass? Spotting the difference can be tricky, but there's an infallible method to tell them apart like a pro. From testing the sound and weight to looking for specific visual clues, these simple techniques will help you avoid overpaying for imitations.

The sound test

A video by Instagram user @thrifted.home.co, also known as Heather Turner, has gone viral with over 11 million views, capturing the attention of thrift enthusiasts everywhere. In the clip, Heather shares her go-to tip for spotting real crystal while thrifting: the sound test. By flicking the vase, she demonstrates how crystal produces a clear, ringing sound, while glass gives off a dull tone. Her simple yet effective trick is now inspiring millions to shop smarter and uncover hidden treasures.

Other ways to tell crystal from glass.

When trying to distinguish between crystal and glass, the prism test is a simple and reliable trick. Real crystal often creates a stunning prism effect, refracting light into a rainbow of colors. Hold the item up to natural light, and if you notice vivid, colorful reflections, it's likely crystal. Glass, on the other hand, lacks this ability to scatter light and will appear much duller when exposed to the same conditions. Another key characteristic of crystal is its exceptional sparkle. Due to its higher lead content and intricate cuts, crystal reflects light more brilliantly than glass. When placed side by side, crystal will shimmer and catch the eye, while glass tends to look flat and lifeless. This dazzling quality is what makes crystal so prized in everything from chandeliers to fine stemware.

Lastly, crystal is noticeably clearer and heavier than glass. High-quality crystal is renowned for its flawless transparency, with no fogginess or bubbles, unlike glass, which can appear cloudy or have imperfections. Additionally, crystal's density makes it heavier than glass of the same size, giving it a more substantial feel in your hands. If an item feels light or lacks that signature clarity, it’s probably not real crystal.

What is crystal?

Glass is made from raw materials like sand, soda ash, and limestone, which are abundant in nature and melted together at high temperatures. Crystal, on the other hand, is a type of glass that has lead added to its composition, giving it unique qualities such as enhanced clarity, weight, and the ability to refract light into a spectrum of colors. While all crystal is technically a form of glass, not all glass qualifies as crystal—only pieces with lead content meet the criteria, making them more valuable and sought after for their brilliance and elegance.

