«We Don’t Ever Think About Being Apart,» How Adam Sandler Keeps a 25-Year Marriage

Adam Sandler, a renowned figure in Hollywood, has collaborated with numerous stunning actresses throughout his career. However, his heart has always belonged to Jackie, his partner of 25 years and counting. Jackie’s unwavering support has been a constant source of strength for Sandler, from the beginning of his journey in the entertainment industry until now.

Their shared passion for cinema brought them together.

Jackie Titone took on a modeling career after graduating from high school, but she shifted her focus to acting a few years later, in 1999, when she got her first role. Meanwhile, Adam Sandler was already a well-known and prosperous actor who rose to prominence in the 1990s with roles in films such as Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer, and Billy Madison.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

They got to know one another while filming Big Daddy. Indeed, the aspiring actress met the star, Rob Schneider, while shooting a cameo scene, and he later helped her meet Adam Sandler, who was one of his close friends. Eventually, Adam decided to cast her in his 1999 film Big Daddy—a film he also produced and appeared in.



Even though she only played a small part in the movie, it had a massive impact on her life. Even with Jackie’s lack of success in the months after the movie’s release, she was able to capture Adam’s heart and they fell hopelessly in love with each other.

After just 4 years together, they tied the knot.

Mary Evans/Allstar/Graham Whitby Boot/East News , Mary Evans/Allstar/East News

Following the beginning of their romance, the couple co-starred in several other films in which Jackie emerged, including 50 First Dates, Just Go With It, and many others. While still actively working together, they decided to be a lifelong couple and got married on June 22, 2003. In front of a large celebrity guest list that included Sharon Osbourne and Jennifer Aniston, the couple exchanged vows outside at a Malibu estate.

They crowned their love by welcoming 2 daughters.

Vinicius Poersch/Broadimage/EAST NEWS

The happy couple welcomed Sadie, who is now 16 years old, in May 2006. Adam declared shortly after her birth, «The child is healthy! Healthy wife!» In November 2008, Sunny — Jackie and Adam’s second daughter — was born. Both their daughters have also appeared in a few of their father’s films, like Hotel Transylvania and Murder Mystery.



The actor stated in a few interviews that Sadie and Sunny had a strong desire to appear in some of his films because they share their parents’ love of movies. «They were asking me the whole year, ’Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?.’»

Jackie is her husband’s staunchest ally.

Every successful man needs a woman by his side to support and cheer him on in both the good and the bad times. Despite his award-winning career and several successful film roles, Adam would not be the man he is today if Jackie had not been there for him.



Adam’s wife is constantly present as he films scenes, encouraging him to give his best. Sandler recalled a time when Jackie helped him out while he was shooting a kissing scene with his longtime coworker, Jennifer Aniston. «The only awkward part is hearing my wife on the side going, ‘Harder! Harder! Kiss her harder!» Adam chuckles.

Without Jackie’s support, Adam might not have taken on some of his most important projects for fear of being unable to carry them out. The actor admitted that his wife pushed him to accept roles that he initially thought would be challenging, like the one in Uncut Gems.



«I read it, I loved the movie, but I was scared to do it. Then I asked Jackie to read it. We do this together, me and Jackie, we discuss what I’m going to do, and she gives me the strength and courage to jump into this stuff,» Adam confessed.

Deeply in love after 25 years together.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Adam and Jackie have been together for 25 years now, but time has not changed a thing about their romance — in fact, it has grown stronger than ever. When they celebrated their anniversary in 2020, the actor recalled on Instagram how «22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep.» Adam wrote, «Love you my forever girl,» voicing his joy in celebrating 22 years with his wife. There is only one secret to keeping such a close bond: trust and affection. Sandler spoke candidly about it and said, «We don’t ever think of not being together. We always talk about our future together.» In addition, he stresses the value of being open and spending quality time, «just an hour hanging out together makes us rocking again.»

Fortunately, great love stories don’t just happen in Hollywood. Plenty of people have taken to social media to recount the romantic gestures that swept them off their feet, just like it happens in romantic comedies. You can read their emotional stories here.