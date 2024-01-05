Salma Hayek Is Glad She Waited Until Her 40s to Become a Mother

Salma Hayek embraced motherhood at the age of 41, and she opened up about the reasons behind her decision to wait until her forties to become a parent. The Mexican-American actress reflected on the fulfillment she found in focusing on different things before taking on the role of a mother.

Salma Hayek is happy that she got pregnant after 40.

In a candid conversation with a magazine, Hayek expressed her contentment with the achievements in her career, having accomplished numerous things that brought her excitement. Becoming a mother was a dream she eagerly anticipated, and she believed that the new role wouldn’t diminish any of her professional accomplishments.



“I had my child so late in life. I had reached a place in my career [where] I’d done a lot of things, I was so excited to be a mother.”

She didn’t plan to be a mother when she met her future husband.

However, life took an unexpected turn when she met her French husband, François-Henri Pinault. Pinault is not only the father of her daughter but also serves as the chairman and CEO of Kering, a renowned luxury fashion conglomerate that boasts ownership of prestigious brands like Gucci and Saint Laurent. Hayek candidly revealed, “I had to abort that plan. He changed everything.” The unexpected yet transformative influence of her husband and the responsibilities associated with his high-profile career prompted a shift in Hayek’s life plan. Despite the adjustments, she approached motherhood with enthusiasm, recognizing that the evolving circumstances brought new dimensions to her personal and professional journey.

She says it’s easier to be a mother after 40.

Salma Hayek has some heartfelt advice for fellow women contemplating motherhood in their later years. The Oscar-nominated star believes that reaching the age of 40 brings about a newfound ease, contrary to the misconceptions that aging becomes burdensome at this stage. In an interview, Hayek shared her perspective on the vitality and vibrancy that the 40s bring. She debunked the notion that life takes a downturn after 40, asserting that it’s, in fact, a remarkable and empowering phase. According to her, the 40s are a time of self-discovery, growth, and embracing one’s true essence. “When you turn 40, it’s a lot easier than 30. They lied when they said you get old when you’re 40. The best is the 40s.”

Salma Hayek wanted many children.

In a candid conversation, Salma shared her heartfelt sentiments, revealing her lifelong wish to have a substantial number of children, a dream that her body, miraculously, allowed only once. However, life fixed it in a special way. Hayek, who has a daughter with her husband François-Henri Pinault, considers herself blessed to be a part of a blended family. Her husband’s three other children, from previous relationships, have added unique dimensions to her life, creating a diverse and loving household. As she affectionately puts it, “So I have four. And they are all so different.”

Salma warns of the misconception that the pregnancy process is easy.

Reflecting on her journey to motherhood, Hayek acknowledged the challenges she faced. In a 2017 interview, she opened up about her deep-seated longing and the fear that accompanied her desire to become a mother. Drawing parallels between her personal experiences and her role in the film Tale Of Tales, she expressed empathy for her character’s desperate desire to have a child, highlighting the profound sense of incompleteness that can accompany such aspirations.

Salma Hayek faced challenges during her pregnancy, grappling with gestational diabetes and enduring a prolonged recovery period. She shared the uncertainty she felt, questioning whether her discomfort was typical of pregnancy or indicative of a more serious issue. Nausea persisted throughout the entire nine months, a symptom that added to the complexity of her experience. Post-pregnancy, Hayek was candid about the difficulties she encountered with her body following the birth of her daughter, Valentina. In a 2008 interview on Oprah, she revealed her initial expectations, expressing the belief that shedding postpartum weight would be swift, particularly through breastfeeding. However, she quickly realized that this assumption was far from the truth. The reality of the situation challenged common misconceptions, prompting her to debunk the idea that losing weight after childbirth would be an instant and effortless process.

In a world often fixated on societal expectations and conventional timelines, Salma Hayek’s story serves as a powerful reminder that age is just a number when it comes to embracing motherhood. With grace and determination, she defied the conventional norms that often dictate the “right” time to start a family.

