They Turned Their Backs on Me—Here’s How I Finally Got Even

I spent my 20s living in my truck, scraping by on any job I could find, until I saved enough to buy a modest house. My parents never supported me. They favored my brother.

So I was stunned when they appeared unannounced with an outrageous demand: they want me to hand over my house to my brother. Turns out, my brother is struggling, since he and his wife have another baby coming soon (the third), and my place is much bigger than what they could afford.

They acted like it was no big deal. They said, “You already have your old camper truck, so you can just go back to living there. Family comes first, and your brother has more important needs than you do.” I was speechless for a second. All I could think of was the years I spent living in that tiny camper, freezing in winter, working nonstop to get where I am.