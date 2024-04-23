“This Can’t Happen Again,” Rihanna Caused a Stir by Debuting Her New Look

Rihanna has debuted a fresh look, and she’s pulling it off just as stunningly as she has with every other style she’s experimented with in the past. However, some individuals online aren’t pleased with her latest fashion decision.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

The “Diamonds” hitmaker, who is known for frequently changing her appearance, showed off a bold new look this week. In recent photos, the mother of two revealed her striking transformation, sporting bright blonde hair with blunt fringe bangs. For the event, she wore a stylish ensemble, including a gray oversized coat layered over a taupe-colored shirt and pants set. She completed the look with her latest release of sneakers, which matched the color scheme perfectly.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Despite the endorsement, the look received a mix of praise and criticism from the public. “With all her money, she could’ve had a better wig, lol”, one user said. Another commented on her fashion choice: “C’mon, women, get it together.” Some were really unhappy with her new blonde hair. One user wrote: “I love everything about this look from top to bottom, but the wig wasn’t done well, and I’m irritated because it’s RIRI... this is unacceptable. This can’t happen again.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Despite criticism, Rihanna focuses on what is important to her at the moment. The singer said that being able to wear fashionable clothes in public again after having two children has led to a personal “rediscovery”. The singer revealed she got “too comfortable” wearing pajamas and sweats after having her second son last year. After having children, fashion becomes “the least important” thing, she said. But, speaking at the launch party of her latest collaboration with a famous brand, she said dressing up “does something for you as a woman”. While pregnant, Rihanna really challenged the traditional maternity, becoming an inspiration for all moms-to-be.