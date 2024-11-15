The Powerful Ritual Experts Use for Glowing Skin, and It’s Easy to Do

No beauty trend has remained quite so timeless as luminous skin, and the expert shares her secret on how to achieve it.

The expert suggests using a special primer.

An expert in beauty, Mona Baubant, has suggested a simple solution for achieving glowing skin: using an illuminating primer. According to Baubant, who is a pro artist at Rare Beauty, illuminating primers can do more than just make makeup last longer—they also help reflect light, smooth the skin, and provide hydration. This creates a radiant base that gives the skin a natural glow, even before applying foundation or concealer. By enhancing the skin’s texture and boosting its natural luminosity, these primers offer a perfect canvas for makeup application. They are ideal for anyone looking to achieve a fresh, dewy look that lasts throughout the day.

What illuminating primers are better in use.

Baubant explains that when selecting a primer to achieve a glowing, radiant look, it’s essential to focus on the formula to ensure the desired result. The right primer can make all the difference in creating a naturally luminous complexion. For those aiming for a dewy, illuminated finish, water-based primers are the top choice. They typically have “aqua” or water listed as their main ingredient, signaling that the formula is designed to deliver hydration and a lightweight feel. Water-based primers are especially effective because they blend seamlessly into the skin without clogging pores or feeling too heavy. Unlike some thicker formulas, they allow the skin to breathe while still providing a smooth canvas for makeup. This lightweight quality helps the skin maintain a fresh, natural glow, making it look effortlessly radiant. The added moisture from water-based primers also works to enhance the skin’s luminosity by keeping it hydrated throughout the day. Hydrated skin tends to reflect light better, giving it a plump, healthy appearance and a subtle shine that makes the skin look more youthful and vibrant.

Don’t forget about the neck.

To apply an illuminating primer, Baubant recommends using one or two pumps on clean, moisturized skin before adding foundation or concealer. Gently massaging the primer into the skin ensures even coverage and helps the product blend seamlessly, creating a smooth base for makeup application. For extra radiance, she suggests mixing a pump of the primer with foundation or applying it to the neck and décolletage for a glowing collarbone. This method not only enhances the natural glow of the face but also extends the luminous effect to other visible areas, adding a subtle, all-over glow. Baubant emphasizes that a little goes a long way, so it’s important not to over-apply, allowing the skin to maintain a fresh, radiant finish without looking overly shiny or greasy.

Here is what you need to know about silicone-based primers.

When choosing a primer for an illuminating finish, it’s important to pay attention to the formula. Look for ingredients that end in “-icone,” like dimethicone, as these are silicones that help makeup last longer and smooth the skin. Silicones are excellent for creating a flawless, even texture by filling in fine lines and pores, which can be especially useful for those with uneven skin. However, silicones can often give a matte look, reducing the skin’s natural glow, so it’s best to avoid primers where they are the main ingredients or present in large amounts if you’re aiming for a dewy finish. Instead, opt for formulas with fewer silicones or choose water-based primers, which tend to provide more hydration and enhance the skin’s natural radiance without making it look too flat or dull.