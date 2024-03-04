Tish Cyrus Accused of ’’Stealing’’ Husband From Her Daughter Noah — And Miley’s Reaction Is Astonishing

In August, Tish Cyrus, the mother of Miley Cyrus, got married to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. Recent revelations suggest that prior to his marriage to Tish, Purcell had a romantic involvement with Miley’s younger sister, Noah. Miley has since made an unexpected comment about this intricate situation concerning her mother and sister.

A close source has revealed that 24-year-old Noah «was offended» when her mom, 56, married Dominic Purcell, 54, given that she was in a relationship with him.



The source explained, «Noah and Dominic were seeing each other as casual lovers, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up.» The source added, «Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.»

Invision/Invision/East News

Even though Noah and Purcell ending their relationship before he began dating Tish, the source noted, ’’Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married."



The insider claimed that Noah was «very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.»

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News , Jana Call me J/ABACA/Abaca/East News

According to an exclusive source close to the star, Miley Cyrus was unaware of any purported «drama» involving her younger sister Noah, mother Tish, and Tish’s new husband Dominic Purcell.



The insider noted, «Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all.»

They added that «She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy.»

While Miley Cyrus's family is currently in the spotlight, just a few weeks ago, it was the star herself who captured headlines for a joyous occasion—winning her first Grammy.