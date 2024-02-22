“Ugly Betty” Star America Ferrera Reacts to Hollywood Calling Her Body “Imperfect” 20 Years Ago

America Ferrera recently spoke out about how she felt labeled as “Hollywood’s version of imperfect.” She’s shedding light on the unrealistic beauty standards imposed by the industry and sharing her personal experiences in handling them. Let’s take a closer look at her perspective on this issue.

She is speaking out about the unrealistic expectations for body image that she’s encountered in Hollywood over the years.

When America Ferrera was 17 and starring in her first movie, Real Women Have Curves, she stood in her undies with other women who had curves and felt amazed at how gorgeous their bodies were. Playing Ana, she boldly told her mom, “How dare anybody try to tell me what I should look like or what I should be when there’s so much more to me than just my weight?”

This can be considered one of the best lines of the movie that completely changed people’s perspective on what the ’ideal’ women body should look like. America says that she wasn’t trying to shake up what people saw on screen — she was just being herself, acting in a role that demanded more confidence than she felt she had in real life. Like her character Ana, Ferrera was a teenager with big dreams.

By simply being on the screen, Ferrera received praise for redefining the norms of Hollywood stardom.

In her roles, like in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Ugly Betty, America Ferrera broke norms and received praise. Reflecting on it, she says, “What’s so insane is, you go back and look, and I had a very average-size body. And so the idea that people were looking at me and saying, ‘That’s curvy’ is crazy.”

“Not that I care, but it’s like, that’s insane that we thought that was so groundbreaking,” she says. “I was Hollywood’s version of imperfect, which seems so ridiculous.” She also notes that many other women have been praised as “brave” simply for existing in their bodies, which she finds bewildering.

She dreams of a future free from societal constraints on women and people of color’s roles.

Ferrera expresses her desire to fully embrace her authentic self and create art that goes beyond the expectations others have imposed on her. She mentions recent roles, like Gloria in Barbie and a nurse in Dumb Money, where she can break free from limitations.

She hopes for a future where she, along with other women and people of color, aren’t confined to predefined roles by society. Instead, she wants to explore all facets of her identity and produce art that doesn’t conform to stereotypes or fit neatly into existing boxes.