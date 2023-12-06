We Compared Celebrity Social Media Images with Their Unaltered Photos Taken by Photographers on the Same Day

People
18 hours ago

Many celebrities tend to post only perfect photos on social media. However, there are photographers who manage to capture them at a very different angle. We decided to compare the photos of celebrities from social media and those taken by event photographers. And we believe that these women are beautiful at any angle.

Jennifer Lopez

© jlo / Instagram, VALERIE MACON / AFP / East News

Vera Wang

© verawanggang / Instagram, MICHAEL TRAN / AFP / East News

Adriana Lima

© adrianalima / Instagram, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Priyanka Chopra

© priyankachopra / Instagram, DPRF / STAR MAX / IPx / Associated Press/East News

Selena Gomez

© selenagomez / Instagram, ANGELA WEISS / AFP / East News

Anya Taylor-Joy

© anyataylorjoy / Instagram, Reynaud Julien / APS-Medias / ABACA / Abaca / East News

Charlize Theron

© charlizeafrica / Instagram, Laurent VU / SIPA / Sipa Press / East News

Julianne Moore

© juliannemoore / Instagram, Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Beyoncé

© beyonce / Instagram, Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News

Kate Hudson

© katehudson / Instagram, Marechal Aurore / ABACA / Abaca / East News

Sharon Stone

© sharonstone / Instagram, Keystone / Associated Press / East News

Demi Moore

© demimoore / Instagram, Stella Pictures / ABACA / Abaca / East News

Emilia Clarke

© emilia_clarke / Instagram, Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

Pamela Anderson

© pamelaanderson / Instagram, Reynaud Julien / APS-Medias / ABACA / Abaca / East News

Christina Aguilera

© xtina / Instagram, gotpap / STAR MAX / IPx / Associated Press / East News

Jennifer Coolidge

© jennifercoolidge / Instagram, Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Gwendoline Christie

© gwendolineuniverse / Instagram, Laurent VU / SIPA / Sipa Press / East News

And Florence Pugh, Jessica Chastain, Lily Collins are equally beautiful in these comparative collages. After all, the beauty of these women in all photos is undeniable.

Preview photo credit jlo / Instagram, VALERIE MACON / AFP / East News

Comments

Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads