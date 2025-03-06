We Erased These 11 Celebs’ Most Iconic Features, and the Results Are Uncanny

We’re so used to seeing celebrities with their signature features, whether it’s a distinctive hairstyle, bold eyebrows, or a trademark smile, it’s hard to imagine them any other way. But what if those defining traits disappeared? Would they still be instantly recognizable, or would they look like complete strangers? Some transformations are subtle, while others are downright shocking. Let’s take a look at how different some stars might appear without the features that make them stand out.