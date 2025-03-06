We Erased These 11 Celebs’ Most Iconic Features, and the Results Are Uncanny

day ago

We’re so used to seeing celebrities with their signature features, whether it’s a distinctive hairstyle, bold eyebrows, or a trademark smile, it’s hard to imagine them any other way. But what if those defining traits disappeared? Would they still be instantly recognizable, or would they look like complete strangers? Some transformations are subtle, while others are downright shocking. Let’s take a look at how different some stars might appear without the features that make them stand out.

1. Tilda Swinton

2. Jenna Ortega

3. Anya Taylor-Joy

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

4. Tom Hiddleston

Invision/Invision/East News

5. Tessa Thompson

Invision/Invision/East News

6. Nicole Kidman

Invision/Invision/East News

7. Ben Stiller

Invision/Invision/East News

8. Cara Delevingne

9. Willem Dafoe

10. Adrien Brody

11. Robert Pattinson

Who do you think has a defining feature that completely changes their face? And what are the features you appreciate most about yourself? Discover the fascinating world of ancient beauty standards in this article.

