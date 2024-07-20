We Found Out the Hidden Messages in Princess Catherine’s Latest Dress

As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she wore a regal purple dress for the gentlemen’s singles final—a rare public outing since announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The choice of purple not only highlighted her royal status but also paid tribute to her role within the club.

Since 2016, Kate has consistently accessorized her Wimbledon looks with a bow tie pin featuring the club’s official colors: purple and dark green. This year’s outfit echoed these hues, emphasizing her connection to the prestigious event and honoring her late grandmother-in-law’s practice of wearing vibrant colors to stand out.