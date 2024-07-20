We Found Out the Hidden Messages in Princess Catherine’s Latest Dress
Princess Catherine made a captivating appearance at Wimbledon on July 14, and her outfit held deeper significance beyond mere style.
As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she wore a regal purple dress for the gentlemen’s singles final—a rare public outing since announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The choice of purple not only highlighted her royal status but also paid tribute to her role within the club.
Since 2016, Kate has consistently accessorized her Wimbledon looks with a bow tie pin featuring the club’s official colors: purple and dark green. This year’s outfit echoed these hues, emphasizing her connection to the prestigious event and honoring her late grandmother-in-law’s practice of wearing vibrant colors to stand out.
Kate’s dress, designed by London-based brand Safiyaa, also linked back to a teal gown she wore for the Royal Variety Performance in November 2023. Safiyaa, a label favored by royalty including Meghan Markle and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, provided the perfect blend of elegance and symbolism for Kate’s Wimbledon look.
In the Royal Box, Kate was joined by her sister Pippa, who wore a pink floral dress from Beulah. Pippa had previously worn this dress to their brother James Middleton’s wedding in 2021, highlighting a family connection and a sense of continuity during challenging times. The Middleton family has rallied around Kate during her treatment, with James expressing his support through a heartfelt Instagram post, emphasizing their united front.
Princess Charlotte made a fashionable impression, wearing a mini version of a blue polka dot dress that mirrored her mother’s style. Her signature hairstyle—two mini braids tied back with a bow—demonstrated her budding sense of fashion. The addition of pink Ray-Ban Kids sunglasses added a touch of youthful charm to the trio’s appearance.
As the royal family traditionally retreats from the public eye during the summer months, it’s anticipated that Princess Catherine will continue to focus on her recovery. She may spend time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a favored royal retreat.