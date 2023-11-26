15 Outfits From Fashion Designers That Made Our Jaws Drop

Fashion constantly surprises us with new trends, some striking and others questionable. Occasionally, designs are so unconventional that they raise eyebrows and prompt laughter. Such outfits leave people wondering about the designer’s inspiration. In this article, we have ranked some of the weirdest ones.

1. Nice ’dress’ for a date.

2. Donut dress.

3. The correct way to wear balloons:

4. How to secure your face from mosquitos.

5. Keeping essentials warm.

6. Never throw the foam away, wear it.

7. Baby shark?

8. Instead of accessories, try plates.

9. Fancy disguise.

10. The pool is obviously not only for swimming.

11. When you want your toddler to be warm and stunning at the same time.

12. Perfect hat for introverts.

13. No kisses, please.

14. Probably, not for this planet.

15. One safety pillow is never enough.

