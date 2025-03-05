“Went From 11 to 37” — Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back at Comments on Her Changing Appearance
Millie Bobby Brown, the much-loved protagonist of Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, and Damsel, has something to say to the world in general, and it’s about time we sat up and listened. She recently turned 21, but her changed looks have had fans claiming she looks too old, and Millie is here to clap back at the critics.
Millie Bobby Brown is being targeted for growing up.
While Millie was first seen as a guest star in the ABC fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013, her breakthrough role was as Eleven in Stranger Things, that started in 2016.
From then to now, the 21-year-old has not only acted in a variety of roles, but even got married to Jake Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi. She had been the center of media and fan attention, much like other child actors who grew up in the public eye. But it’s her latest slew of pictures that have had some Instagram users post some rather unsavory and unwarranted comments.
In a recent fashion-based shoot, Millie paid homage to various iconic looks of other celebrities, like Pamela Anderson and Gwyneth Paltrow. She looked stunning and all-grown up, given she is 21, after all. While some fans focused on how stunning she looked, there were quite a few people who left negative comments like, “I’m 42, and you look way older than me,” and claiming she “went from 11 to 37.”
Another Instagram user commented, “Everyone tries to look young. But she’s the only one who wants to look old at 21.” Some went as far as commenting on her marriage, writing, “This is not honeymoon glow. You look 47.”
In fact, Millie is known for being “real” on her social media accounts, posting makeup-free selfies that let fans see the pimples and blemishes on her face as well.
Plenty of fans stood strong by her side.
There were plenty of fans who stood by her, as one wrote, “Stunning OMG! Also heard the comments about her looking older. Can we stop doing this to women, please! Why are we always taring each other down when we should be lifting each other up. I have a daughter who is 8 years old and the pressure in society to look young is insane, and I worry about her and other young women’s future.”
Yet another fan took her side, commenting, “You all gotta understand that she’s not a little kid anymore. She’s 21 and a wife. Let the girl live, she’s clearly thriving.”
Finally, Millie herself decided to address the elephant in the room.
Millie Bobby Brown addressed the negativity with grace.
In a recent Instagram post, Millie spoke about how people expected her to stay a child forever. Dressed in pink, with a fresh face, the actress said, “I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny. I think it’s necessary to speak up about this.
I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”
She continued to lambast the negative reactions to her looks, saying, “We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks.”
Making a strong statement, Millie continued to say, “I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman.”
Plenty of Instagram users fanned over Millie for taking a stand for herself, and even Sharon Stone wrote, “Beautifully said. It really doesn’t matter our age or stature, we must be willing to own ourselves fully, not fall to the false ideology of tear down media. Good job, my friend.”
Plenty of other celebrities like Lilly Allen and Winnie Harlow sent her encouragement, while Matthew Modine commented, “Yes. Good for you! Brava. 🍀”
Here’s the video:
Clearly, Millie Bobby Brown is one class act and more than willing to speak up when she needs to. Just like Brooke Shields, who took a critic to task over being age-shamed.