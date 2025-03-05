“Went From 11 to 37” — Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back at Comments on Her Changing Appearance

In a recent fashion-based shoot, Millie paid homage to various iconic looks of other celebrities, like Pamela Anderson and Gwyneth Paltrow. She looked stunning and all-grown up, given she is 21, after all. While some fans focused on how stunning she looked, there were quite a few people who left negative comments like, “I’m 42, and you look way older than me,” and claiming she “went from 11 to 37.”

Another Instagram user commented, “Everyone tries to look young. But she’s the only one who wants to look old at 21.” Some went as far as commenting on her marriage, writing, “This is not honeymoon glow. You look 47.”

In fact, Millie is known for being “real” on her social media accounts, posting makeup-free selfies that let fans see the pimples and blemishes on her face as well.