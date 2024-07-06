“Stop with the Botox” People React as Serena Williams’ Latest Appearance Sparks Concern

Serena Williams, the iconic tennis champion known for her powerful presence on and off the court, recently sparked a flurry of reactions and concerns following her latest public appearance. Fans and observers took to social media, speculating about possible changes to her face.

Serena Williams, the legendary tennis star, made a stunning appearance at the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture, but her arrival was overshadowed by a wave of mean-spirited comments about her appearance.

In a video of the event, viewers cruelly speculated, “What did Serena do to her face😮 she looks swollen,” while others harshly remarked, “Serena is not aging well,” and “I want Serena to take the filters out of her face and go back to her natural look!!”



This is not the first time Williams has faced such scrutiny, with some fans writing on her Instagram, “I like this woman but... please just say when and stop with the Botox, fillers, or whatever is destroying your wonderful look! Please!”. For some people, the public fascination and judgment over her looks continue to overshadow her numerous achievements and contributions.

The negativity was so overwhelming that one commenter had to ask, “Are all the comments only negative?” Another responded, “They just all miserable and hateful people! Who needs to judge themselves before they judge other people.”



Amidst this harsh scrutiny, Serena’s fans came to her defense on social media, flooding her posts with supportive messages like, “Anna seems star-struck sitting next to the GOAT! ❤️,” “Always amazing and beautiful Serena,” and “You look amazing.” This contrast underscores the intense scrutiny Williams faces over her looks.

Serena Williams has openly discussed the intense scrutiny she endures due to being in the public eye, especially regarding mean comments about her appearance. “I liked how I looked until I got in the public eye,” she recalls, “and then it became this different conversation. Suddenly, I didn’t like who I was.” Williams’ candid reflections highlight the damaging impact of public criticism and the pressure celebrities face to conform to unrealistic beauty standards, overshadowing their achievements and affecting their self-esteem.

