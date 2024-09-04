“Unrecognizable!” Baywatch Star Leaves Fans Shocked With Drastic Transformation

Erika Eleniak, famous for her role as Shauni McClain on the hit show Baywatch, was known as one of the show’s bombshells. Since the series ended, the actress has gone through drastic style changes over the years. Though her public appearances have been rare, she recently surprised many when she stepped onto the premiere of After Baywatch: Moment In The Sun.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

The 54-year-old actress attended the premiere of After Baywatch: Moment In The Sun at The Bungalow in Santa Monica, California. She looked elegant in a simple black blouse paired with chic black trousers. She completed the look with ballet flats and wore her blonde hair straight.

Over the years, Eleniak has experimented with various hairstyles that were far from her iconic long blonde curls on the popular show. In recent years, she opted to cut her blonde hair very short and even dyed it bright purple at one point.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

Erika’s edgy looks, particularly her bold tattoos, have divided opinions online, with some people deeming her “unrecognizable.”

Many felt that her tattoos added charm to her appearance and made her even more attractive. As one person commented, “She looks a lot better now than in her Baywatch days.” Another person gushed, “Love your artwork, Erika!” Others were more uncertain about the drastic transformation. One person remarked, “Still very attractive, but I don’t like the tattoos.” Meanwhile, others simply wondered, "What happened to you?"’