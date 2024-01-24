Who Is Selena Gomez Dating: A Look Back at Her Complete Dating History With Hollywood’s Finest

Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd — oh my! Selena’s dating portfolio could rival a Hollywood casting agency. Selena Gomez’s love life has been a whirlwind of passionate entanglements and bittersweet goodbyes. We’ll decipher the clues, decode the headlines, and expose the truth (and maybe a few juicy details) behind her relationship rollercoaster. And also who Selena Gomez is dating in 2024. Prepare for laughter, gasps, and maybe even a tear or two, because this love story is unfiltered and unapologetic.

1. Nick Jonas

Selena Gomez’s romantic journey with Nick Jonas began in 2008, ignited by their shared connection in the Disney Channel universe. The initial spark occurred when Gomez was spotted skateboarding in Jonas’ Elvis Costello t-shirt, and their interactions heightened during the Disney Channel Games, where Gomez spent time with all three Jonas Brothers in March of that year.



Amidst whispers and speculation, the burning question emerges — “Who is Selena Gomez dating?” Rumors of a budding romance intensified when Gomez appeared in Jonas’ “Burnin’ Up” music video in June. Despite a cozy backstage photo in Rolling Stone, the Jonas Brothers’ camp maintained a “just friends” stance. The truth, however, was simmering under the surface: a source revealed they’d been dating in secret for months.

Their relationship continued to evolve with public sightings at events. Despite their growing closeness, Gomez opted not to confirm their romance in October of the same year, stating, “Nick and I are getting to know each other, but we’re not confirming anything.” Although the couple parted ways in 2009, their story took a twist when they rekindled their romance in early 2010. Rumors circulated as they were spotted together in February, sharing a dinner date and a golf outing. Jonas, at the time, expressed a desire to keep their renewed relationship private. “I think when it comes to that, I try to keep it a bit to myself and keep it a bit private. We always try to find time to go out and hang out with people we enjoy spending time with, and as far as that future of that relationship goes, I will keep that to myself for right now,” said Jonas. However, their second chapter didn’t endure, and by March, sources revealed that “they were an item, but they are no longer together.” Despite the breakup, Gomez and Jonas remained friends and were seen hanging out in 2015. Reflecting on their past relationship, Gomez described it as “puppy love” and expressed her fondness for Jonas. “We were babies! We actually caught up the other day, and it’s really fun to be able to do that. That, to me, was like puppy love. It was very sweet. He’s lovely. I do have a love for him, for sure,” Gomez shared.

Adding a humorous twist, Gomez acknowledged that, despite the relationship not lasting, she gained one of the most important friendships in her life — with Taylor Swift. Jonas later recounted a memorable double date in Central Park with Gomez, Swift, and his brother Joe in 2018. “We were in Central Park, and we were very private about our relationship ... I walked about 20 feet away from her. Even though they were taking pictures of us, and obviously we were there together, it was like, ’It would be better if we stand about 25 feet apart.’ So it ruined her Central Park experience, so her and Taylor Swift, who was dating my brother Joe, walked 25 feet behind us as we walked through the park by ourselves,” Jonas shared.

2. Taylor Lautner

After her first breakup with Jonas, Selena Gomez sparked brief dating rumors with Taylor Lautner in April 2009. While working on separate projects in Canada, their paths crossed, with Gomez even staying at the same hotel as Lautner’s Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart. Numerous chance encounters led to hangouts, including a dinner outing with friends and a cozy movie date, where their closeness fueled speculation.

“They were cuddling throughout the movie and sat very close together. [They were] definitely acting like they were boyfriend and girlfriend,” an observer revealed. However, a source clarified that they were just friends at the time. The fling seemed to fizzle out upon returning to Los Angeles, with only one sighting afterwards. Reflecting on the situation later, Gomez told Seventeen that the media blew things out of proportion. “Taylor has made me so happy. I didn’t know I could be that happy. He’s a great guy. But I’m 100 percent single, and I’m going to keep it that way for a while,” she explained.

3. Justin Bieber

One of the most widely publicized and talked-about relationships in Selena Gomez’s dating history is her on-again, off-again romance with pop sensation Justin Bieber. The two stars began dating in 2010, sparking the start of “Jelena.” The couple’s relationship faced numerous ups and downs, making headlines with each reconciliation and breakup.

In the early months of 2009, Selena Gomez’s introduction to Justin Bieber was orchestrated by Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, who reached out to Gomez’s mother. This connection occurred shortly after Bieber openly declared Gomez as his celebrity crush. What initially began as a friendship took a notable turn on New Year’s Eve that same year when Bieber serenaded Gomez on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. By February, Gomez expressed fondness for Bieber in an MTV News interview, likening their relationship to that of a big sister wanting to protect her younger brother. “I feel like a big sister now, ’cause I want to protect him. So I’m always very cautious with him, but he is so talented, and he’s so sweet, so that just started us wanting to work together. Now he’s just become one of my good friends,” Gomez said.

Despite initial denials of any romantic involvement, the pair’s connection became evident towards the end of 2010 when they were spotted leaving an IHOP together, arm-in-arm. The official confirmation of their relationship came during their New Year’s celebration in St. Lucia, with photos emerging of the couple sharing a kiss on a yacht. Their public debut on the red carpet took place at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February. While they waited until May to confirm their relationship officially, Gomez clarified that she didn’t want to “hide” her love life. The following months saw an increase in public displays of affection, including a notable kiss at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards and Bieber renting out the Staples Center for a private movie night with Gomez in September.

Despite their high-profile appearances, the couple faced challenges, leading to their breakup in November 2012 after nearly two years together. Sources indicated that Gomez initiated the breakup due to trust issues exacerbated by their frequent separation. A brief separation followed, but in April 2013, Bieber’s throwback photos with Gomez and her attendance at one of his concerts in Norway sparked reconciliation rumors. This marked the beginning of an on-and-off phase in their relationship. However, in December of the same year, Bieber confirmed their split, acknowledging the challenges of navigating a public breakup. The couple found themselves back together in August 2014, sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media. However, by November, they had once again called it quits. During this tumultuous period, Gomez confirmed that her song “The Heart Wants What It Wants” was inspired by Bieber, expressing ongoing care for him even when they were apart.

Bieber and Gomez’s romance was intense and turbulent, marked by passionate love and dramatic fights. They even cohabited briefly, but the pressure was too much at their young ages. Though deeply invested, they struggled with unhealthy patterns in their relationship. After a brief rekindling in 2015, things became complicated again. While Bieber publicly expressed his love for Gomez, he was soon seen with his now-wife Hailey. Gomez tried to move on, publicly stating her desire to end talk about the relationship. Despite their statements, the cycle continued. They reunited in 2016, only to have Bieber lash out at fans criticizing his new girlfriend. Gomez responded, hinting at infidelity in their past. They remained apart for a year before another reconciliation, seemingly lasting until early 2018. Reflecting on the relationship later, Gomez acknowledged experiencing difficult challenges but found strength in moving on. “Lose You to Love Me” became her anthem for closure, accepting the bittersweet ending while embracing a new chapter.

4. Zedd

Zedd’s Instagram became a minefield of romantic breadcrumbs as he and Selena co-created musical magic. Fans deciphered every post, leading to whispers of a budding romance amidst the studio sessions. By the end of January, sparks were flying. After several joint sightings, Zedd whisked himself to Atlanta to be with Gomez as she filmed The Fundamentals of Caregiving. A later group photo captured their closeness, with Zedd’s arms gently wrapped around her.

Their whirlwind romance ultimately faded, but even months later, Selena’s heart held warmth for Zedd. “I adore Anton [Zedd] a lot and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice.” The glare of publicity eventually took its toll on Zedd, casting a shadow over his otherwise positive experience with Selena. He later confessed that navigating the media frenzy surrounding their relationship had been challenging at best.

5. Niall Horan



In swirling rumors, Selena Gomez finds herself in the spotlight, with fans eager to uncover the answer to the burning question, “Who is Selena Gomez dating?” “Oh my god! No,” Gomez laughed, addressing the dating rumors swirling around her and Niall Horan. “I love him, I always have. He’s amazing,” she clarified, setting the record straight. Despite grabbing dinner in Malibu with Horan and friends after the American Music Awards, their outing sparked speculation that quickly escalated when they were reportedly spotted getting cozy at Jenna Dewan’s birthday bash a week later. Sources insisted they were just friends, but Gomez’s Instagram activity, including liking photos of Horan, only fueled the fire. Throughout December, the pair continued to be seen together, leading to whispers of date nights. Yet, Gomez remained adamant, denying any romantic involvement.

6. Samuel Krost

During the period when Gomez was associated with Horan, she was also seen in the company of Samuel Krost, a sales and merchandising executive who is a close friend of Gigi Hadid. Following their photographed outing in New York City in November 2015, they were observed together once more in early 2016 while on vacation with a group of friends. In January of the same year, Gomez was photographed holding hands with Krost as they departed from a dinner date at the SLS Hotel. An eyewitness informed PEOPLE that the pair “seemed super happy together.”

Merely a few nights later, Gomez and Krost were once again seen, this time enjoying a dinner at Nobu with another friend. Despite their frequent appearances together, Gomez asserted her single status while celebrating Valentine’s Day just a few weeks later. Subsequently, the duo seemed to take a break from each other, but in 2019, they were linked once more — though Gomez promptly dismissed the dating speculations.

7. Charlie Puth

Fans are always curious about Selena’s personal life, and one of the most frequently asked questions is, “Who is Selena Gomez dating?” Back in March 2016, Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez were trying to brush off the rumors that they were a thing, even though everyone was talking about it. It took Charlie a couple of years to finally spill the beans and admit that, yeah, they were actually dating. In an interview with Billboard, he spilled that their relationship was quick and didn’t last long, but it hit him hard. Putting it plainly, he said, “I wasn’t the only one on her mind, and I kinda knew that from the start, you know? I guess I was getting myself into something messy.”

8. The Weeknd

Gomez reportedly met the Weeknd for the first time at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where they were both performers. It wasn’t until 2017 that things turned romantic for the pair, who went public that January during a romantic dinner date at Giorgio Baldi. Things quickly escalated, with the duo traveling to Italy just weeks after first being spotted together. And they officially made their debut on Instagram just in time for Coachella in April 2017.

Following their European adventure, Gomez joined The Weeknd on tour, even exploring his hometown of Toronto. They shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, documenting their Coachella weekend. In May, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala, receiving approval from Gomez’s mother. During the summer, while The Weeknd continued touring, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant. Despite his demanding schedule, the musician reportedly adjusted his commitments to support Gomez during her surgery and recovery. There were even hints that he considered donating a kidney, as suggested in his song “Call Out My Name” with the lyrics “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life.”

After the surgery, they called it quits the following month. According to a source, “She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.” The same source added, “It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months.”

9. Benny Blanco

In December 2023, Gomez appeared to validate her relationship with Blanco through a series of comments on Instagram. A fan shared a photo of the couple, and Gomez expressed, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” In another comment, she described Blanco as the “best thing that’s ever happened” to her. The “Rare” singer then posted a picture showcasing her diamond “B” ring, prominently worn on her finger. In early January 2024, the couple took their relationship public by making their first appearance together at a Los Angeles Lakers game, sitting courtside.

