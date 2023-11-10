Why Fans Are Stunned by Rich Paul’s Reaction to His Relationship With Adele Who’s “Obsessed” With Him

The Grammy-winning singer has openly declared her obsession with the NBA agent, while Rich Paul’s reaction to their romance has caused a stir among her fans. We reveal why some people described Rich Paul’s responses as “embarrassing” while Adele is head over heels in love with him.

They started dating in 2021.

Adele’s love story with NBA agent Rich Paul began at a mutual friend’s birthday party. Their bond got stronger when they started dating in summer 2021. Interestingly, Adele became way more relaxed about public appearances than when she was previously married.



They made a public appearance at the NBA finals and watched the game together between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. It got everyone talking and later some sources claimed that Rich and Adele officially dated.

Adele sparked marriage rumors.

Adele had everyone speculating when she showed up at the BRIT Awards in 2022 wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. Fans immediately suspected that the singer had gotten engaged. When she appeared on The Graham Norton Show shortly after and was asked about it, the star replied, “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”



During a Q&A session with the audience, a fan asked if she could marry Adele. The singer replied, “You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight. He’s here.” She referred to her boyfriend of two years, Rich Paul, who often shows up at her shows.

Adele says she’s infatuated with Rich.

Adele opened up about her romance with Rich Paul, saying that it’s the first time she’s loved herself and someone else at the same time in a relationship. The singer doesn’t hold back when it comes to describing their relationship, “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”



When asked if she’d ever tie the knot again after her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele said, “Yes, absolutely.” She also wants more kids and sees herself as a homemaker and matriarch. In general, Adele calls her relationship with Rich incredible, open-hearted, and the easiest one she’s ever been in.

Rich was asked about his relationship with Adele.

In a recent interview Rich was promoting his new memoir Lucky Me. He was asked about his relationship with Adele, but he kept it rather low-key. He said she was “great” when talking about their almost 3-year romance. Rich then added, “I think she’d say we’ve been good for each other. I’m in a good place, and we’re in a good space. We’re happy. She’s fantastic.”



Tony Dokoupil pointed out that Adele had called them “wife and husband,” but Rich only said, “She’s great for me. We’ve been great together.” He then pointed out that he didn’t like opening up about his personal life. Gayle asked him if he could call Adele “Mrs. Paul” next time they meet, to which Rich replied, “You can say whatever you like.”

He was slammed for his reaction to their relationship.

Some fans didn’t take his response well. One user wrote, “How embarrassing. I can’t believe how nonchalant he is about Adele.” Another one added, “Adele has been telling the world she loves Rich Paul with her whole heart and that man basically said, ’I mean, she aite I guess.’”



However, others found his response completely normal. Someone said, “Rich Paul said him and Adele relationship is their business and everybody took it somewhere it never was.” Another user wrote, “If he doesn’t want to speak he doesn’t have to.”