"With Zero Makeup Is Not Flattering", Pamela Anderson Walks the Red Carpet with Bare Face and Causes a Stir
Pamela Anderson is still slaying the natural beauty game! Once again, she stunned the crowd with her flawless, makeup-free look—radiating angelic vibes that seemed to defy time. Ageless, effortless, and impossible to ignore, Pamela proves that true beauty isn’t just a trend; it’s timeless. Haters may talk, but she’s out here proving that natural will always reign supreme.
Pamela Anderson was an absolute vision at the 2025 BAFTAs! At 57, the iconic actress stole the spotlight in a jaw-dropping off-the-shoulder white Jacquemus gown from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The body-hugging silhouette, ruched skirt, and dramatic train made her look like an angel floating down the red carpet.
She turned up the glamour with a stunning diamond choker featuring 68 carats of lab-grown diamonds, paired perfectly with matching earrings and rings. Keeping things effortlessly chic, Pamela styled her blonde locks loose, with wispy bangs framing her face.
Fans may have also spotted a fresh twist to her signature look—a sleek new fringe and middle part, reminiscent of her Golden Globe style. Still rocking that flawless, makeup-free glow, Pamela proves once again that natural beauty never goes out of style.
Pamela has been proudly showcasing her natural glow at various events, sharing her reasons for embracing a makeup-free look. “I love to wear makeup too sometimes—it has its time and place,” she explained at the 2024 Gotham Film Awards.
Pamela Anderson sparked a wave of praise across social media. Comments flooded in, with one person saying, "I applaud her for making a statement and maybe some women will follow," while another declared, "The most gorgeous and beautiful woman in the world." One commenter even shared, "You look amazing!! Makeup is not necessary to be beautiful; it's just something society made up. Love the natural You."
However, not everyone was as enthusiastic about her signature makeup-free look. Some were less kind, with one person bluntly stating, "Looks 80…" while another quipped, "For the love of makeup, please wear some. Starting to look closer to your 70s. I promise you, people don’t want to look at bare skin." Some even took it further, with one comment reading, "That gorgeous dress and hair with zero makeup is not flattering", and another adding, "She looks way older than 57."
Pamela has fully embraced her bare-faced look, but another lesson she’s recently learned in life is the value of being single—and she’s opened up about it here.