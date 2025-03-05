"With Zero Makeup Is Not Flattering", Pamela Anderson Walks the Red Carpet with Bare Face and Causes a Stir

Pamela Anderson was an absolute vision at the 2025 BAFTAs! At 57, the iconic actress stole the spotlight in a jaw-dropping off-the-shoulder white Jacquemus gown from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The body-hugging silhouette, ruched skirt, and dramatic train made her look like an angel floating down the red carpet.

She turned up the glamour with a stunning diamond choker featuring 68 carats of lab-grown diamonds, paired perfectly with matching earrings and rings. Keeping things effortlessly chic, Pamela styled her blonde locks loose, with wispy bangs framing her face.