Woman Found a Tampon Inside Her Husband’s Car That Didn’t Belong to Her, the Truth Was Far From Obvious

A 29-year-old woman shared a story on Reddit that shattered her once-happy marriage. Despite seven years and two children together, she never suspected her 30-year-old husband of infidelity. However, what she uncovered later made her wish he had cheated instead.

The woman stumbled upon a tampon in her husband’s car that clearly wasn’t hers.

«I have been with my husband for seven years, married for four. I’ve never had reason to suspect he was unfaithful to me. I wouldn‘t have questioned that, or him, were it not for a surprise I found in his car last month. When buckling our daughter into her car seat, I noticed something slotted between the cushions. I pulled it out and saw that it was a tampon.



This wouldn’t have been so unusual had I not had an IUD that has stopped my period for the past year, and I didn’t even recognize the wrapper style. I brought it to my husband’s attention, and he didn’t seem to understand what it was. He shrugged and said it probably belonged to his coworker, Fiona. It’s not uncommon for my husband to carpool to lunch with his coworkers, and we’re both fairly close to Fiona and her husband, so I figured the tampon might have slipped out of her purse whenever he had driven with them.»

She couldn’t shake off her doubts.

«I put it out of my mind until we had dinner with Fiona and her husband a couple of weeks later. I faked an „emergency“ and asked Fiona if she had any tampons while we were out together. She handed me one almost identical to the tampon I’d found in our backseat, and I breathed a sigh of relief. So the tampon there was probably the same, and in all likelihood, there was an innocent explanation as to why it had been left in the backseat in the first place. I thought I’d seen the last of the out-of-place feminine hygiene products until I found another tampon this morning. This time in my sock drawer. I feel physically ill at the thought of my husband having an affair and even more nauseated at the thought that the woman might have left these tampons out for me to find.»

Upon discovering a second tampon, another troubling piece of evidence emerged, further suggesting that something was wrong.

«Shortly after posting on here, I told my sister what happened. We compared tampons and they were a match, just with different absorbencies. My sister was convinced it was Fiona—either having an affair with my husband, lying to me, or both. My sister and I agreed that it was too soon for cameras without any other evidence, so it was just a waiting game from there. It wasn’t until my younger daughter (2 y/o) came down with something last week that I felt any differently. I wanted to be the one home taking care of her, but my husband insisted that I stay at work while he stayed home with her. Toward the end of that week, though, I came home to something strange. The toddler that I’d left that morning in an old PJ set was now dressed in a onesie I’d never seen before, with a tiny clip in her hair. I can’t say I have the sharpest memory, but I have a pretty good sense of what my kids wear on a day-to-day basis, and particularly what kinds of clothes they wear. I didn’t think twice, and I went straight to my husband to ask if anyone had been over to see him or the girls. He denied it and told me to calm down. Our older daughter was in the room, and she sensed something was up. In a calmer voice, I asked him a third time if anyone had been around our children, and my husband swore that the girls hadn’t been around anyone but him. He also denied buying new clothes or doing anyone’s hair. With our daughter in the room and my emotions all over the place, I decided to leave it.»

The truth came to light unexpectedly, leaving the woman in profound shock.

The woman’s update to her story revealed a truth that instantly turned her life upside down. «A Ring notification had alerted me to motion at the front door while I was at work. Half-expecting to see a delivery person, pet, or lawncare salesman for the fifteenth time, you can imagine my surprise when I saw a clip of a young woman leading my daughter into the house hand-in-hand, with my husband and other daughter close behind them.



The girls were supposed to be in daycare and my husband was at work. The woman, as far as I knew, was living two states away with a court order keeping her there. The woman on the camera was my husband’s sister. As I would come to find out later, she was the likely source of both tampons, the onesie, and the bow. But the most disturbing thing of all was that this person had severe problems with the law, and she was strongly prohibited from even approaching the kids. «I hadn’t seen or heard from her in years, and from the way my husband talked about her, I didn’t expect I ever would. But here she was, in our house, with our children.»

«It wasn’t an affair at all and still, somehow, infinitely more disgusting knowing who it was and why all of this had been happening. Apparently, my SIL, fresh off another stint in rehab, had wanted to reconnect and make amends with people she’d hurt, and my husband was high on that list. My husband didn’t want me to know or, worse, try and keep „her family“ (our children) away from her, so they’d been meeting in secret—often at our house when I was at work. They would enter through the garage, in my husband’s car, so the Ring camera at the front door wouldn’t tip me off. She spent the night on a weekend I had been on a business trip and slept in our bed. She babysat our girls on a night my husband told me he had dropped them off at his parents. She bought the girls’ clothes and dressed my youngest in the onesie and bow that my husband had promised in his life I had dressed her in myself. My husband swore this was all in my head. He was perfectly content to watch me agonize for weeks over a woman he insisted didn’t exist. He told me I wasn’t sleeping enough, that I missed the girls too much, and that I needed to take a step back and reevaluate the state of my mental health. I gave him the benefit of the doubt because he was my husband, and because no other version of events made sense. Now, after a month of this, I have nothing to show for my trust but this pathetic situation. And a lot of anger.»