Woman Refuses to Tip for $350, 7-Hour Hair Session, Sparking Online Debate: “Time to End Tipping”

Justice, a woman from Chicago, gained widespread attention on social media after revealing she chose not to tip her hairstylist following a braiding session. She justified her decision by stating that the $350 fee for the 7-hour service was more than adequate. Her stance has sparked intense online discussions, igniting a heated debate over tipping practices and cultural expectations.

In a TikTok video that gathered over 750k likes, Justice noted, “A lot of people say tipping is how you say ‘thank you,’ but to me, saying ‘Thank you’ is how you say ‘Thank you,’”



The appointment was held at the stylist’s residence, where Justice highlighted that she was required to arrive with her hair already washed and blow-dried. Additionally, she had to withdraw cash from an ATM and make the trip to the location herself.

Although Justice described the session as the “most comfortable braiding experience” she had ever had, she ultimately decided against tipping. However, the decision left her feeling anxious, as it was the first time she had skipped tipping for a hair service.

Many commenters supported her reasoning, labeling tipping culture as “crazy,” while others criticized her decision, calling it disrespectful and “tacky” to skip tipping after over 7 hours of work. Critics even cautioned Justice that she might have jeopardized her chances of booking with the stylist in the future.

Many people online sided with Justice and supported her decision not to tip. One person noted, ’’Professionals should charge what their time is worth. Restauranteurs should pay their staff a living wage. It’s time to end tipping.’’ Another remarked, ’’Girl, you’re fine! $350 is expensive!’’



A third chimed in, ’’The hairdresser was in her home and is the owner of her business, she charges what she thinks is fair for her time. She doesn’t have to share this charge with anyone else. NO tip needed. We don’t tip professionals who set their own price. I tip people who are getting none or a percentage of the cost of the service I’m using.’’





That said, many commentators disagreed with Justice’s decision and noted that tipping is necessary.

Someone wrote, ’’I won’t tip for take-out (because it’s ridiculous) but if a hairdresser spent 7 hours on my hair? Yeah, she’s going to get a tip.’’ Another described Justice’s behavior as ’’All entitlement, zero accountability.’’

