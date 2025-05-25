Woman Stops Washing Her Face Completely as Skincare, and Shocks With Her Transformation
Would you dare to give up skincare completely? No cleansers, no serums, not even water touching your face. That’s exactly what TikTok user Tia Zakher did—and the internet can’t stop talking about it.
Her “Caveman” skincare method, which involves doing absolutely nothing to your face, has sparked shock, fascination, and a flurry of opinions across social media. While some praise the bold approach as a skin detox miracle, others call it downright unhygienic. So, what’s really going on beneath the flaky layers? Let’s dive in.
The Caveman Method is exactly what it sounds like: a total break from modern skincare. No cleansers, no exfoliants, no serums, not even water. The trend exploded thanks to TikTok influencer Tia Zakher, who claims she hasn’t washed her face for over a month in an attempt to restore her skin’s natural balance. After years of “picking and over-exfoliating,” Zakher decided to do “absolutely nothing” to her skin, hoping to heal her skin barrier.
Zakher’s journey began as a way to break her habit of picking at her skin, which had led to severe acne and scarring. In her viral videos, she documents how, over several weeks, dead skin cells began to accumulate, forming a textured layer across her face. Despite speculation about infections, Zakher insists she’s only experienced dryness so far.
The theory behind the Caveman Method is that modern skincare products can strip the skin of its natural oils, disrupt its pH balance, and alter its microbiome. Proponents believe that by doing nothing, the skin can “reset” and return to its healthiest, most natural state.
Dermatologists warn that the Caveman method can be risky. According to New York-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian, this approach amounts to “skincare neglect” and can lead to dryness, inflammation, or worsening skin conditions. Some experts caution that not washing the face can allow bacteria and fungi to accumulate, potentially causing infections or fungal growth.
As the Caveman method gains traction, it’s also attracting plenty of strong—and often hilarious—reactions on social media. Many users are skeptical, pointing out that what looks like “dead skin” might actually be something more serious. One person wrote, “That’s a fungus not dead skin cells, babe...” while another chimed in with, “Bae this is just poor hygiene.”
Others took a more informed angle. A skincare student commented, “I DO THINK this is retention hyperkeratosis, but you can’t just let it be—it needs to be treated by a professional.”
And of course, some couldn’t help but laugh at the wave of online dermatologists, “Everyone being a board-certified dermatologist all of a sudden is taking me out.”
Others pointed to hygiene concerns or even doubted her honesty. “You are lying, I’ve had people do this method and their skin never looked like that,” wrote one skeptical user.
However, the reactions aren’t all negative. Some supporters believe her skin actually looks healthier now and applaud her for sticking with the unconventional method.
A few users even noted improvements, saying things like, “I actually see how your skin is getting better, I’m truly impressed and happy for you,” and “Your skin looks great!”
While the idea of simplifying your routine is appealing, especially for those overwhelmed by endless products, experts warn that the Caveman Method can do more harm than good. Here’s why:
Pore Clogging: Dirt, oil, and dead skin cells build up, especially if you use makeup or skincare products. This can clog pores and lead to blackheads, whiteheads, and acne.
Irritation and Inflammation: Accumulated debris and bacteria can irritate the skin, causing redness and inflammation, and potentially triggering conditions like seborrheic dermatitis.
Acne Flare-Ups: If you’re prone to acne, skipping cleansing can worsen breakouts.
Dull Skin: Without regular cleansing, dead skin cells aren’t removed, leaving your complexion dull and lackluster.
Increased Infection Risk: Bacteria buildup can increase the risk of infections, especially if you have cuts or open wounds.
While the Caveman Skincare Method has sparked curiosity and debate, it serves as a reminder that sometimes, our skin just needs a break from overcomplication. However, going to the extreme of doing nothing may not be the answer for everyone.
The real takeaway? Skincare isn’t about following trends blindly, but about understanding what your unique skin truly needs. Discover more articles about skincare here.