Woman Stops Washing Her Face Completely as Skincare, and Shocks With Her Transformation

Would you dare to give up skincare completely? No cleansers, no serums, not even water touching your face. That’s exactly what TikTok user Tia Zakher did—and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

Her “Caveman” skincare method, which involves doing absolutely nothing to your face, has sparked shock, fascination, and a flurry of opinions across social media. While some praise the bold approach as a skin detox miracle, others call it downright unhygienic. So, what’s really going on beneath the flaky layers? Let’s dive in.