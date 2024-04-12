Zac Efron Revealed His «Hot» Body Causes Him Body Image Issues

Zac Efron, the acclaimed actor known for his versatility and dedication to his craft, has stunned audiences time and again with his remarkable body transformations. Beyond his acting prowess, Efron’s ability to push physical boundaries and embody diverse characters has become a hallmark of his career. From his iconic role in High School Musical to his latest portrayal of wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the upcoming film, The Iron Claw, Efron continues to captivate audiences with his commitment to authenticity on screen.

He underwent a significant body transformation for his new role.

AFP/EAST NEWS , Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

In his latest endeavor, The Iron Claw, Zac Efron embraces his most challenging role yet. Portraying the complex character of Kevin Von Erich, Efron delves into themes of strength and familial strife, delivering a performance that promises to resonate deeply with audiences. To embody the role, Efron underwent a rigorous physical transformation, emerging with a physique that epitomizes dedication and discipline.

Efron’s journey to embody Kevin Von Erich prompted profound introspection on the concept of masculinity. In a dynamic world where definitions are in constant flux, Efron recognizes the fluidity of masculinity and its evolving nature. Through The Iron Claw, he explores a particular manifestation of masculinity that resonates with his personal journey, reflecting on the significance of physicality and its intersection with identity.

This isn’t the first time he has trained hard to reshape his body.

While The Iron Claw marks Efron’s latest physical transformation, it is not his first foray into reshaping his body for a role. In the 2017 film Baywatch, Efron underwent a significant metamorphosis, solidifying his reputation as a committed performer. Transitioning from a vegan diet to intermittent fasting, Efron embraced a holistic approach to fitness, prioritizing both nutrition and training.

Efron’s dedication to his craft has not been without its challenges. The intense demands of preparing for Baywatch took a toll on his physical and mental well-being, leading to struggles with sleep and mental health. Reflecting on this experience, Efron acknowledges the importance of balance and self-care, recognizing the need to prioritize holistic wellness amid the pressures of performance. «I started intermittent fasting just after I stopped being vegan. My body wasn’t processing the vegetables in the right way,» he explained.

Starting his day with a burst of cardio, he breaks his fast around 11 am with a nourishing spread: bone broth soup alongside a colorful array of vegetables and «clean proteins» such as elk and chicken. As the sun sets, his evening meal takes center stage, featuring a hearty portion of meat accompanied by wholesome carbohydrates like sweet potatoes or quinoa. In a delightful twist, he’s reintroduced organ meats into his diet, expressing a fondness for the classic combo of liver and onions. Since his Baywatch days, Zac has transformed, adopting numerous healthier habits to sculpt his physique with greater emphasis on well-being

His daily routine led to sleep disturbances and depression.

Jeremy Allen White, who starred alongside Zac Efron in The Iron Claw, couldn’t help but admire Efron’s unwavering commitment to his craft. Speaking to Esquire, White lauded Efron, describing him as a «maniac» in the best possible way, showcasing unparalleled focus and expertise in training and dieting. Efron’s journey towards a healthier lifestyle began with the demanding physical and mental challenges he faced during his transformation for Baywatch. The toll it took on him was immense, leading to sleep disturbances and a prolonged battle with depression.

The body appeared flawless, but the health was in disarray.

The aftermath of this intense experience left Efron feeling burnt out and struggling to regain his footing. Reports suggested that prolonged use of diuretics contributed to his difficulties. Following the completion of filming, Efron made a deliberate decision to step back from acting, allowing himself to relax and intentionally deviate from his usual fitness regimen for the first time in years.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Zac Efron emerges from each transformation with newfound resilience and insight. As he continues to evolve as an actor and a person, Efron remains committed to pushing boundaries and exploring the depths of his craft. With each role, he invites audiences to join him on a journey of self-discovery, challenging perceptions and redefining what it means to embody strength and authenticity on screen.