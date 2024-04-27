10 Celebrities We Didn't Realize Voiced Animated Characters

Cartoons offer a unique and captivating worlds that people can use to escape their worries. Although many animated films and series are loved worldwide, their voiceover work often goes unnoticed. The people who lend their voices to the characters help the story come alive. So we decided to check what characters were voiced by popular stars, and we were surprised!

Melissa McCarthy as Amy Hall, Kim Possible (2002-2007)

Tony Goldwyn as Tarzan, Tarzan (1999)

Meg Ryan as Dr. Blight, Captain Planet and the Planeteers (1990-1996)

Elizabeth Moss as Kimmy Ventrix, Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1995)

John Stamos as Iron Man, Spidey and His Amazing Friends (2021-present)

Bryce Dallas Howard as Yaddle, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022)

Mark Hamill as The Joker, Batman: The Animated Series (1992–1995)

Whoopi Goldberg as Shenzi, The Lion King (1994)

Neil Patrick Harris as Spider-Man, Spider-Man (2003)

Christian Bale as Thomas, Pocahontas (1995)

Many people are unaware, but Keanu Reeves voiced a character in the Toy Story universe. Find out which one it was here.

