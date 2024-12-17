10+ Christmas Book Recommendations to Read While Sipping Hot Cocoa

Reading a book is like traveling to different places at the same time but with the advantage of never leaving the comfort of your home. More and more readers are choosing to read books with themes that match the season, so for the upcoming holidays, they often pick books inspired by this festive time of year. Regardless of their preferred genre, our list is sure to have the perfect choice for everyone.

Hercule Poirot’s Christmas by Agatha Christie

Hercule Poirot’s Christmas is a holiday mystery full of surprises. A rich and mean old man, Simeon Lee, invites his family for Christmas, but instead of joy, tensions rise. Old fights and buried secrets resurface, leading to a shocking crime. Hercule Poirot investigates, uncovering twists and surprises that will keep you guessing right up to the unforgettable ending.

The Twelve Books of Christmas by Kate Carlise

Bookbinder Brooklyn Wainwright is excited about Christmas and a special project: restoring a rare set of old books. But when tragedy strikes someone connected to the books, the festive season takes a dark turn. With secrets, clues, and a bit of romance, Brooklyn must solve the mystery before the holidays are ruined. It’s a cozy story full of charm, perfect for book lovers and mystery fans.

Twelve Days of Christmas by Trisha Ashley

When artist and cook Holly takes a job house-sitting in the countryside over Christmas, she hopes for a quiet escape. But unexpected guests, local festivities, and a charming neighbor turn her plans upside down. Full of holiday spirit, humor, and romance.

The Twelve Suspects of Christmas by Ana T. Drew

When baker Julie Cavallo hosts a festive event at a countryside inn, the last thing she expects is a crime happening. With twelve guests, each with secrets and motives, Julie must use her wit to uncover who is behind all this. Full of twists, humor, and Christmas spirit. It’s perfect for fans of festive mysteries.

In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren

Maelyn Jones feels completely stuck; she’s living with her parents, miserable in a dead-end job, and heartbroken that this will be the last Christmas at her family’s cherished Utah cabin. After making a desperate wish for happiness, Mae wakes up trapped in a time loop, reliving the same holiday again and again. Now, she has to figure out how to escape the cycle, find true love, and rekindle her belief in the magic of Christmas.

All I Want for Christmas by Wendy Loggia

At her job at Winslow’s bookstore, Bailey Briggs is ready for the holidays. She loves making cookies, listening to Christmas music, going on snowy sleigh rides, and wearing her light-up reindeer ears. However, she would most like to spend Christmas with a special someone.



She’s certain it’s not Jacob Marley, the charming athlete with a complicated dating past. Instead, she sets her sights on Charlie, the dreamy Brit who seems perfect in every way. But as Christmas magic weaves its way through her holiday, Bailey’s plans may not go as planned, making this a December she’ll never forget.

One Day in December by Josie Silver

When Laurie locks eyes with a stranger through a bus window, it feels like love at first sight. But before she can meet him, the bus pulls away, leaving her with nothing but a fleeting memory. Convinced they’re destined to cross paths again, Laurie spends a year searching London’s bus stops and cafés for the man she can’t forget. Their reunion comes most unexpectedly, at a Christmas party, where her best friend Sarah introduces her new boyfriend. To Laurie’s shock, it’s Jack, the man from the bus.

How the Grump Saved Christmas by Claire Kingsley

Josie, a passionate small-town Christmas fan, is adamant about preventing the sale of her family’s cherished tree farm. However, a sour businessman who wants to take control gets in her way. Unexpected sparks erupt as the two argue about the farm’s future and Josie begins to see the gentler side of the man behind his harsh demeanor.

Coming Home to Mistletoe Cottage by Celia Anderson

Magda Conway is relaxing at her comfortable Mistletoe Cottage in the quaint community of Periwinkle Bay. But when she is left to take care of her energetic grandkids with three weeks until Christmas, her tranquil days are completely upended.



Overwhelmed and in dire need of direction, Magda seeks help from the ancient recipe book that her late mother had hidden on a kitchen shelf. In the beloved pages, she finds not only recipes but also a hint of magic and possibly love that could help her get through the upheaval and provide some unexpected holiday cheer.

The Country Village Christmas Show by Cathy Lake

Clare feels lost for the first time in her life after getting divorced and adjusting to an empty nest. In search of a new beginning, she returns to Little Bramble, the village where she grew up, to spend the holidays with her energetic mother and their large dog, Goliath.



After finding a new purpose when she unexpectedly takes over the town’s Christmas show. It’s difficult to bring the community together, but it might be the new beginning she’s been looking for, as well as her chance at love.

The Christmas Tree Farm by Laurie Gilmore

Kira North isn’t a fan of Christmas, which makes her move to the holiday-obsessed town of Dream Harbor all the more complicated. Taking on a rundown farm, she’s determined to make it work—even if she’s clearly in over her head. Bennett Ellis, on a much-needed break from his chaotic life in California, isn’t looking for drama, especially not from the grumpy, headstrong farm owner who keeps crossing his path. But when Ben reluctantly offers to help, their clashing personalities spark more than just arguments. As the holidays draw near, Kira and Ben must decide if they can let go of their differences and embrace the unexpected connection growing between them—or risk losing a chance at love.