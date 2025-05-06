10 Innocent Everyday Things That Can Be Deadly Dangerous

Rice is a popular product that people often prefer to cook in bulk. It is critical to understand how to store it safely. To help keep you and your family safe, you should also understand how long rice can sit out, how to reheat it safely, and when to throw away leftovers containing rice.

Bacillus cereus is a bacterium that forms spores on rice, pasta, and other foods. It is usually harmless in small numbers. However, if you leave food containing the bacteria at room temperature for too long, the spores multiply quickly and release toxins. Unlike most other bacteria and contaminants that lead to food poisoning, Bacillus cereus toxins are heat-resistant. They also survive the digestive process and can even grow within the intestines.

Leftover rice can cause a “fried rice syndrome”. It’s very dangerous and occurs when rice is heated and left out too long. Dieticians explained why leaving rice without storing it in the fridge can be dangerous by referring to the “temperature danger zone”.

“If something is supposed to be refrigerated, and it reaches above 40F degrees, bacteria can start to grow,” Weir explained. “On the other hand, something that is supposed to be hot, like that rice that was cooked, cools down below 140F. That is also in the temperature danger zone,” Kyndall Weir, a sports dietician explained.