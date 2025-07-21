10 Important Things to Remember Before Heading to the Beach

The authors of the scientific publication ScienceAlert found out that it is not safe to dig deep holes in the sand. Its walls can collapse directly on the person inside.

The fact is that on most beaches, sand is quite heavy. When wet, it can be held upright. But as soon as it dries, it risks collapsing.

It’s also important to remember that getting out of the sand is extremely difficult. Under the weight of other people, the sand will continue to collapse, further filling the hole. Therefore, the authors of this publication recommend not digging a hole deeper than knee height.