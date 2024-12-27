10 Men Reveal Crazy Things They Did to Impress a Woman

Relationships
day ago

Romantic movies often make it seem like a big, dramatic gesture is the key to winning a woman’s heart, and some men have decided to put that theory to the test in real life. While a few of these attempts led to true love stories, others didn’t go as planned, showing that real-life romance doesn’t always mirror what we see on screen.

  • She mentioned she loves sports cars, so I borrowed my cousin’s sleek red convertible to pick her up for a date. We stopped at a gas station. I couldn’t figure out how to open the gas cap and ended up calling my cousin for help. Turns out, it was an electric car.
    My date silently got out of the car and, with one smooth motion, she opened a hidden panel and revealed the charging port. Then she looked at me and added, “By the way, I know this car isn’t yours. I’ve seen your cousin post about it online.” I was so embarrassed, I wanted to disappear. Luckily, the rest of the date turned out to be great.
  • I wanted to surprise my girlfriend while she thought I was out of town. Luckily, she gave me a copy of her keys. I prepared steaks, candles, and scattered rose petals around her apartment. When I heard the door open, I ran to greet her, but froze when I saw her walk in with another man.
    “I thought you weren’t coming back until tomorrow!” she said, looking panicked. The man extended his hand and said, “Nice to meet you, I’m her husband.” I stood there in silence. She quickly explained they were technically still married, but she had told me they’d been divorced. I left without saying another word.
  • I carried a watermelon from the store to her house, about four miles, because she said she was craving something watermelon-flavored. © Intention-Aware / Reddit
  • I joined a fashion show on a boat that needed more guys, and she really wanted me to come. I thought it would be great, I'd hang with my crush, surrounded by models, what could go wrong? Well, so did every guy in the city, apparently.
    The boat wasn't me and tons of models as I figured. It was me, 8 models and over 40 dudes on a boat that I couldn't leave. For a few hours. My crush didn't show up. © DiamondPup / Reddit
  • I was at a summer camp. We were not allowed to make more than one phone call a week. I entered the manager's office, said my sister was having a child, and they promptly offered me the phone office. I spoke for a minute, hung up, and burst into tears, shouting, "I'm an uncle!"
    In the office, everyone rejoiced, hugged me, gave me free M&Ms, and shared the news with the camp over the speaker system on 4th of July. Of course, my sister didn't have a baby. I don't even have a sister, and I was just finding a way to call my girlfriend to say hi. © childfromthefuture / Reddit
  • My friend and I had a pretend fight outside this girl’s house who I fancied. I squirted fake blood from the joke shop up my nose and in my mouth. I thought seeing me covered in blood would impress her. I never got with her. © Kingy_71_ / Reddit
  • When I was 7, I had a crush on a girl (8) who told me she absolutely LOVED the smell of petrol. From then on, whenever I went to visit her, I drained about a half cup of petrol from the lawnmower and splashed it all over me. I smelt like a car mechanic every time we were together. © Clinton3331 / Reddit
  • In 4th grade, I saw my crush and another kid try on each other's glasses for fun. It looked like a great way for me to get to her, so I told my mom that my vision was blurry. She took me to the optometrist, watched me lie terribly while racking up a huge bill and wasting everyone's time. We left with no glasses. © SNAFUBAR- / Reddit
  • When I was a teen, I tried to walk by my crush all cool like to get her attention. However, there just so happened to be a patch of ice in the direction I was walking. As a result, I fell right in front of her and said, "Hey, how you doing?" while laying on the ice.
    We actually ended up dating for a couple months. Nice girl. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I was about 6 years old and had a crush on my neighbor, a year older than me. My parents were building a new house, and we went to check it out. The 2nd story deck wasn't finished, and we were up there looking out at the yard.
    I dared her to jump, and she refused. Trying to impress her, I jumped and fractured my left foot and ended up rolling on the ground crying. Needless to say, I did not impress. Thankfully, because I was so small and young, it didn't do any significant damage, and I was able to walk shortly after. © Xano74 / Reddit

Just when life seems to be running smoothly, it has a way of throwing unexpected challenges into the mix. Check out 14 Eerie Twists That Completely Rewrite the Narrative to read stories of people who experienced the most bizarre and unexpected events.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads