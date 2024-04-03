10 Multi-Million Dollar Celebrity Homes and What Makes Them Extraordinary

There are a lot of perks that come with being a celebrity — going to fancy parties and events, traveling the world, etc. But perhaps the one people most envy is living in luxury. Whether it’s in a Beverly Hills mansion, a beachside estate or a foreign historic villa, famous people get to enjoy life in expensive homes that come with countless amenities. We did some research and listed a few of the most expensive ones here.

Cameron Diaz — $14.7 million

Cameron Diaz and her husband, musician Benji Madden, have a Beverly Hills mansion that boasts 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. With a farmhouse-style design, the 9,287 square feet property includes a main house, guest house, and amenities like a motor court, garage, and ample parking. Inside, the master bedroom offers luxury with a fireplace, sitting area, and balcony, along with dual walk-in wardrobes. Entertainment options are everywhere with a theater room, bar, library and more. Outdoors, there’s a pool and a patio area.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen — $17.5 million

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen acquired a lavish 10,700-square-foot residence for $17.5 million, featuring six bedrooms and nine bathrooms with a modern interior boasting marble, wood details, and 24-foot ceilings. Notable features include a double-sided fireplace separating the dining and family rooms, windows that offer panoramic city and ocean views, and a 500-square-foot media room equipped with tiered seating and top-of-the-line audiovisual technology. The private master bedroom suite, accessed via a 30-foot interior bridge, boasts two walk-in closets, while the outdoor space showcases a 100-foot saltwater infinity pool, fire pit, and a luxurious pool house, making it an epitome of luxury living.

Taylor Swift — $17.7 million

Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island estate, known as High Watch or Holiday House, was purchased for $17.75 million in 2013 and spans 11,000 square feet on 5.23 acres, featuring eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and eight fireplaces. Situated atop Watch Hill, the property offers over 700 feet of private beachfront and includes a sprawling back patio with a large pool. Built in 1929 and previously owned by oil heiress Rebekah Harkness for over 30 years, the mansion has left a lasting impression on Swift, inspiring her song The Last Great American Dynasty with its tales of Harkness’s eccentric lifestyle.

Adam Levine — $22.7 million

Adam Levine purchased a historic estate in Montecito, California, for $22.7 million, boasting nearly 5.2 acres of lush grounds. The Mediterranean villa-style main house, spanning 12,000 square feet, features five bedrooms and a movie theater, while the property includes additional structures such as a five-car garage with staff quarters, a two-bedroom guesthouse, and a «garden cottage» with another spare bedroom, totaling nine bedrooms and 11 full baths. The expansive outdoor space offers amenities like a putting green, full-size tennis court with a viewing pavilion, and a secluded swimming pool.

Travis Scott — $23.5 million

Travis Scott’s 16,700-square-foot mansion, designed to resemble a modern yacht, offers luxurious living with 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread across 3 floors, providing unobstructed views of Los Angeles. Tucked away at the end of a semi-remote cul-de-sac, the home’s steep driveway ends on the roof, where it offers guest parking. With ample space for his car collection, including an «auto gallery» with room for 20 vehicles, and entertainment amenities like a 15-seat home theater, gym, sauna, and game room, the property ensures the rapper’s comfort and leisure. The master suite, located on the top floor, features a private balcony, two walk-in closets, and a spa-style bathroom.

Dwayne Johnson — $27.8 million

Dwayne Johnson’s Beverly Park estate, purchased for $27.8 million, showcases 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, making it the largest property in the upscale neighborhood. Situated on a flat 3.67 acres, the ultra-private estate features multiple gates for easy access and spans a massive 17,630 square feet, offering every imaginable amenity such as a tennis court, sun-drenched pool and spa, indoor pool, large gym, baseball diamond, music room with recording studio, movie theater, and elevator. Additionally, a separate 2,500-square-foot guest house is included.

Adele acquired a stunning California mansion for $58 million, featuring 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on 3.5 acres in North Beverly Park. Spanning over 1,718 square meters, the residence offers luxurious amenities including a cinema room, gym, infinity pool, spa, and art studio, with panoramic views of Los Angeles and its surrounding canyon. Guests are greeted by a double-story foyer leading to classic family, games, living, and dining rooms, while the master bedroom includes a private office, terrace, and en-suite with dual baths, sauna, and steam room. Additionally, a two-bedroom guest home with a fully equipped kitchen complements the main house, steeped in history as it was built by actor Sylvester Stallone after he purchased the land in 1994.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — $60.85 million

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bought a massive mansion in Beverly Hills, California, for $60.85 million, featuring 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms spread across its expansive 38,000 square feet. Situated on a five-acre estate, the home grants magnificent mountain views and includes luxurious amenities such as a one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex with a gym, basketball and pickleball courts, boxing ring, and sports lounge and bar. With a zero-edge pool, guest penthouse, caretaker’s house, and a 12-car garage, the property offers unparalleled security, complete with a two-bedroom guardhouse, making it one of the most private and secured estates in Beverly Hills.

Kim Kardashian — $70.4 Million

Kim Kardashian’s $70.4 million Mediterranean-style mansion spans 7,450 square feet across two stories. Its chic, airy floor plan integrates a great room comprising the living room, den, dining area, and gourmet kitchen, with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors offering ocean views from the wraparound deck with a fire pit. The primary suite features a fireplace, sitting area, dual spa-like bathrooms, and a walk-in closet, while additional bedrooms boast en-suites, including one with a private entrance, bathroom, and kitchen. With amenities like a gym, media room, spectacular pool and spa with a cabana and tennis courts, all situated on over 3 acres of manicured grounds above Malibu’s El Sol Beach, this mansion provides the epitome of luxurious living and entertainment, complete with a private path leading down to the exclusive white sands of El Sol Beach.

George Clooney — $107 million

George Clooney purchased Villa Oleandra in Northern Italy from the Heinz family in 2002, a stunning estate featured in parts of the movie Ocean’s Twelve. Showcasing 25 rooms, tennis courts, a gym, vintage motorcycle garage, movie room, pool, basketball court, and two docks on Lake Como, the property has seen a significant increase in value, from Clooney’s purchase price of $14 million to over $100 million. Nestled on Lake Como, a coveted destination for celebrities and the ultra-wealthy, the region is home to A-listers like billionaire Richard Branson, Sting, Madonna, and Sylvester Stallone.

