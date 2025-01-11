10 People Share Relationship Red Flags They’re Glad They Ignored

Not every red flag needs to end a relationship, sometimes, it’s just a bump in the road. In this article, 10 people share the so-called “dealbreakers” they decided to overlook and how those moments turned out to be worth it. Their stories might make you rethink what really matters in love.

My boyfriend came on to me really fast and strong which I've always been told was a red flag. Asked me out 3 days after meeting me, told me he loved me a week later, wanted to get married after 4 months. Turns out whirlwind romances do exist because we're perfect for each other and still going strong 5 years later.



Anastasia_Bae / Reddit

My partner had a string of "crazy ex-girlfriends" which is usually a massive red flag. Turns out he has really low self-esteem and ended up with these awful girls because he didn't think he deserved any better. He'd keep trying to work on the relationship way beyond the point most people would bail - after them gaslighting, cheating, burning his belongings, etc. I'm so glad I ignored that red flag! He's the sweetest guy and their crazy was completely not his fault, beyond poor judgement dating them in the first place.



tufflepuff / Reddit

On our second date, he was super nervous and giving me some real timid-guy vibes. He was doing this thing where he'd look at me and nervously bite his lip. At the time, I had only ever dated super macho, very confident men. It was a real turn-off and I distinctly remember thinking ‘ugh ok just get through this date.’ 6.5 years later, he's my husband, and the best thing that ever happened to me. I’m so glad I ended up with him because he’s exactly what I need. He’s way braver and more confident in himself than the kind of men I thought I was into. And his lip biting thing when he’s nervous is rare and super cute.



Unknown author / Reddit

My spouse's very weird and unusual sense of humor. I was afraid he was mentally unstable. He'd draw weird cartoons, mimic people's voices and mannerisms (creepily accurate) and tell the craziest stories. Turns out he's just hilarious, and he usually keeps me belly laughing once a week.



Unknown author / Reddit

How she'd worry over the smallest things. Anything that went wrong would send her into a panic and put her in a foul mood that could last for hours. I'm the exact opposite. Completely laid back. I thought her moods would be the thing to end us, to slowly wear down my patience to a point where I'd stop trying to comfort, reassure and calm her down. I was wrong. I've never been happier, and we're good for each other. I can calm her down, and she can make me care about things I didn't use to think were a big deal, but ultimately are. We work so well together.



AlexWPJ / Reddit

I was always told to date a man that treats his mom right and is a “family man” because I could expect him to treat me the right way. My SO hates his mom and has always been private about his family. We celebrate 7 years together next month, and I’ve never regretted looking past the family thing.



cheeseheadno / Reddit

My husband is 6 years older and had been in a pseudo-long-distance-open-relationship. This girl lived in another state and had him on reserve as her vacation boyfriend on her family's 3+ trips to his town each year. I confirmed what the situation was with the right people and took my time to ease into asking him out and made it clear that I was interested in a serious relationship, unlike the other girl's firm "nothing serious" routine. I snatched my husband off another girl's hook.



MallyOhMy / Reddit

I mistook my husband's relaxed attitude with not caring. Nope. He really is that easy going. Now I love his even temperament. Sometimes it's annoying but is mostly calming.



designgoddess / Reddit

I met him on the Internet, and he’s older than me. Met online when I was 12 and he was 15. He lived across the country. Met up in person when I was 16 and he was 19. Got together after that and married this year (we’re now 24 and 27). Glad I ignored “don’t meet strangers online” however I'm an advocate for being safe online. When we met in person, I met him with 10 of my friends just in case.



rollerchick8 / Reddit

We started our relationship hurting from our past relationships. We swore up and down that we'd be friends with benefits and nothing more. 3 months into this fun time, I decided I liked him and wanted to be more. He told me TWICE he looked at me as a friend. Told myself let go of this guy, I'm not getting hurt again, so I stopped talking to him. If I hadn't decided to return that message and see him one more time and say yes to being his girlfriend, we wouldn't have 8 awesome years together and celebrated our 5 y.o. daughter's birthday.



lycarock / Reddit