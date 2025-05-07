10 Tricky Riddles to Challenge Your Brain in 7 Seconds
Sometimes we overthink and miss the obvious answers, while kids solve them easily by keeping things simple. The best riddles hide little details that most people miss. To solve them, you just need to look at things differently.
Think you can crack them in just 7 seconds each? Let’s see what you’ve got! Try to solve them all, and don’t forget to check your answers at the end!
1.
A woman in her hotel room hears a knock. Then a man enters her room and she screams. Upon calling security, he claims he mistook her room for his.
<strong>Question: Was the man lying?
2.
A prisoner is in a cell with two doors—one leads to freedom, and the other leads to certain death. There are two guards—one always tells the truth, and the other always lies. You don’t know which guard is which.
Question: What one question can you ask to determine the correct door?
3.
I am not a living creature, but I can move and grow. My size is determined by how you use me. I can be a refuge or a prison, depending on how I am made. Some people fear me, while others feel comfort within me. I am made of many different parts, but I am always whole.
Question: What am I?
4.
I have keys, but no open locks. I have space, but no room. You can enter, but you can’t go outside.
Question: What am I?
5.
Question: Can you solve it?
6.
Forward I am heavy, but backward I am not.
Question: What am I?
7.
Question: Which option below is the closest time to midnight?
8.
A farmer in California owns a beautiful pear tree. The main trunk has 24 branches, each with 12 boughs, and each bough has 6 twigs.
Question: How many plums will the farmer be able to deliver?
9.
A woman was born in 1975 and died in 1950.
Question: How is this possible?
10.
Question: Can you solve it?
11.
Question: Find the missing number.
Answers:
1.
Yes, the man was lying. If it was his room, he’d have tried to open the door, not knock first.
2.
Ask either guard, “If I were to ask the other guard which door leads to freedom, what would he say?” Then choose the opposite door.
3.
A story.
4.
A keyboard.
5.
According to the order of operations (PEMDAS/BODMAS), division and multiplication come before addition and subtraction. So, we first solve the division and multiplication. Then we add and subtract from left to right. The final answer is 5.
6.
The word “ton”.
7.
The time closest to midnight is 12:04 am.
8.
None, he has a pear tree.
9.
She was born in 1975 B.C., meaning 1950 was 25 years later.
10.
According to the order of operations (PEMDAS/BODMAS), multiplication comes before addition. So, we first solve the multiplication part. Then do the addition. The final answer is 12.
11.
If we multiply the first and second term, we get the third term. If we multiply the second and third term, we get the fourth term, and so on.
The missing number in the sequence is 8192.
2 × 4 = 8
4 × 8 = 32
8 × 32 = 256
32 × 256 = 8192
