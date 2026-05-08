10 Wildly Chic Pedicure Colors That Are Dominating Vacation Nails in 2026

This one speaks to anyone who always reaches for a nude but secretly wants a little more. Sheer grey is quietly becoming one of the most talked-about nail trends of 2026. This smoky tone offers a sophisticated alternative to classic nude or white, allowing your natural nail to show through while still looking polished and intentional.

It’s the kind of color that makes everything around it look slightly more expensive, and it travels well, which makes it a natural vacation shade for anyone packing a capsule wardrobe.