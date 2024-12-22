10 Women Share Immediate Red Flags in Men That Scream “Run”

Some red flags are so glaring, they might as well come with flashing lights and a siren. These 10 women share the instant dealbreakers in men that had them thinking, “Nope, I’m out!” Whether it’s bad vibes or outright bad behavior, these stories are a must-read for anyone navigating the dating world.

1.

I was told that when we started dating, I was to install a GPS program onto my cell so he'd know where I was at all times. He flipped when I told him 'nope,' argued that his last GF did it and that's how he caught her cheating so it was a 'sign of trust.' Got out of there immediately.



undonehair / Reddit

2.

We had just moved in together and he mentioned not having clean clothes. So I showed him how to use the washer/dryer, and he looked at me and said, "But that's a woman's job." I laughed and told him to enjoy wearing dirty clothes then. Unsurprisingly, I didn't stay with him long after that.



BKMurmaider / Reddit

3.

Unhealthy dependency on my replies. I was chatting to a guy who needed replies within minutes. If I didn’t reply in 30 minutes, he’d start saying things like “She’s gone again.” Or “I’ve lost her interest again.” It became like a chore to respond. When I said I didn’t feel comfortable continuing the conversation, he started talking about “how women never gave him a chance, and he's a good man.” It might not seem to him he had ill intent, but it came across as controlling and pressuring. I had to block him eventually as he kept on messaging even though I had requested to stop the communication. Later, he started sending paid likes on a dating platform to get my attention.



Unknown author / Reddit

4.

A hundred percent, if you are feeling unwanted and unloved, and are thinking about breaking up, and then you try to bring it up and all of a sudden he starts being everything you wanted, to only go back to being distant and cold. You have yourself a love bomber. It's awful. The amount of people who fall for this is sad. Cause some people just get caught in this vicious cycle, not knowing it's even happening.



lidaliy182 / Reddit

5.

When guys talk about a future with me on first or second dates. It's happened several times now. I'll casually mention I want to move to NYC one day, and they'll make a frown and say, "Awh, but I don't want to. Can't we move to X instead?" or talk about how cute our babies would be.



bubblegum-**** / Reddit

6.

One of my biggest red flags is when men try to psycho-analyze me on the first few dates, like if they say, "Let me guess you're one of those girls who x". This is especially worse if they do it based on how I look. I've had guys try to tell me all sorts of things about myself because I was wearing black nail polish. Don't tell me who I am, dude. You just met me.



jldvause / Reddit

7.

I dated a guy who was a yeller. Actually, he was a downright screamer. He’d be screaming at me, and I’d ask him calmly to stop screaming at me, and he’d scream that he wasn’t screaming at me. I dreaded bringing up any issue, no matter how big or small, because it would send him into this blind rage of screaming. No matter what, he’d label every discussion of ours a fight. I couldn’t have a conversation with him where he didn’t feel attacked.



OMEGA__AS_**** / Reddit

8.

Being flaky with communication and/or meeting up. To an extent life can and will get in the way, but there’s a certain level of enthusiasm you want to see from a potential partner and if they can’t muster it during the honeymoon stage of dating, it’s probably not going to improve later.



buzzystars / Reddit

9.

When they're way too clingy. My ex told me he loved me 2 days after we were dating, wanted to meet my family after 3 days, called my cat "our son", constantly planned our future and how our kids would look like and our wedding, and I'm smart enough to know when to nip this in the bud.



allypugner / Reddit

10.

I met this guy on Tinder, we texted back and forth for a while. One evening, I texted him telling him I'd had a rough day and felt really down. To which he launched into how his day was worse than mine and whined intensely for half an hour. I never replied again. If a woman comes to you saying she's down, it's healthy to try and lift her up. It's not a contest to match her down for down, even though misery loves company. Women look for someone who will comfort them, not compete with them.



RixBits / Reddit