10 Women Whose Beauty Is Close to Perfection According to Science

The Golden Ratio, a mathematical principle, has long been celebrated for its connection to harmony and beauty. Renowned artists have incorporated it into their masterpieces, shaping iconic creations admired for their balance. Today, this timeless formula finds a new purpose in scientific research, where it is used to assess the facial symmetry of celebrities, revealing fascinating insights about perceived perfection. In one intriguing study, a British surgeon analyzed the facial features of famous women using the Golden Ratio, uncovering surprising conclusions about modern standards of beauty.

10. HoYeon Jung — 89.63%

9. Deepika Padukone — 91.22%

8. Kim Kardashian — 91.28%

7. Jourdan Dunn — 91.39%

6. Taylor Swift — 91.64%

5. Ariana Grande — 91.81%

4. Beyoncé — 92.44%

3. Bella Hadid — 94.35%

2. Zendaya — 94.37%

1. Jodie Comer — 94.52%

