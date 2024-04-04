11 Celebrities Who Still Regret Their Outfit Choice for the Red Carpet

Celebrities are known for their love of experimenting with their style. But not all these experiments are successful. We found 11 famous personalities who still regret their fashion mishaps to this day.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is a true fashion icon, but even she makes fashion mistakes sometimes. She described this one, saying, «The biggest one that comes to mind in this moment is, a couple of years ago I wore this pink ... it was this boxy-looking vest dress, and I thought it was going to be the cutest thing ever. I wore it, and I saw the photographs after, and it legitimately looked like I was inside a box. I looked like a present, and it was so bad.»

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel looks stylish in any outfit. But, as it turns out, she regrets some of her outfits that she used to choose early in her career because they were too revealing. «I wish I would’ve explored some different shapes and not gone so sexy all the time,» she said. «I think if you look at some of my earlier choices, maybe it didn’t need to always be about the body. I know it’s a vibe that you feel when you’re young, but still that’s what I would’ve done a little differently.»

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has labelled the period from 2007 to 2012 as the worst time in terms of her style. The socialite’s biggest regret is the platform shoes she used to wear to look taller. «That was the hardest thing for me, to transform from wearing a platform to no platform at all. I would literally wear the triple platform heels that were super crazy,» she said. «I was obsessed with them, I had them in every color, everything.»

Julianne Moore

In an interview, Julianne Moore revealed that she regrets the outfit that she wore for the Golden Globe Awards in 1998. «My baby was only 6 weeks old, and I wasn’t my usual size. And I was in this very shiny, satin dress, and it was very low cut, which was really a mistake. My body looked terrible, and my hair and makeup weren’t good. It was just an absolute fiasco,» Moore said.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway recalled an incident early in her career that still makes her blush. «There was this one time where I was very young and dressed myself for an event, and I stepped onto a red carpet and did not know my dress was see-through, and I wasn’t wearing a bra. It was a very long carpet, and at no point did any of the people in that wall of photographers stop to give me a heads-up or offer me a jacket,» the actress shared.

Chrissy Teigen

In 2013, Chrissy Teigen walked the red carpet wearing a black sheer dress with stripes that looked like censor bars. Later, she publicly admitted that she considered the outfit unacceptable and recommended others to try on clothes in bright light.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum chose a gorgeous red dress for the 2008 Oscars, but it was her hairstyle that attracted everyone’s attention. Later, Klum revealed, «What I don’t love is my gigantic bun. I had this hairdresser at the time, and I was like, ’This bun is too big.’ And she was like, ’No, I love this bun. It has to be bigger.’ When I went to the Oscars and people were talking about this, and they’re like, ’Yeah, this bun,’ and I’m like, ’You know, the Oscars are long. I have all sorts of snacks in there.’ So, I was just making fun of it.»

Amanda Seyfried

At the premiere of Mean Girls in 2004, Amanda Seyfried appeared in a black see-through dress. And it would have been okay, but the actress chose underwear of the wrong color. «I didn’t have a stylist, I didn’t know any fashion rules, so I wore a white bra, black underwear, and no slip,» she recalled.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Years later, Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she regretted her dress choice for the 2000 Oscars, sharing, «It’s an okay dress but not Oscars material. I chose it because I wanted to disappear that year.»

Paris Hilton

At the 2001 Sundance Film Festival, Paris Hilton appeared in a princess dress consisting of a black bustier and a purple tutu skirt. 20 years later, the celebrity admitted that she considers the outfit her biggest fashion failure. «It was too drastic. I wore it with moon boots because it was snowing, and I couldn’t wear my heels, and it was freezing, so I had to wear this beanie,» she laughed.

Taylor Swift

The singer shared that she regrets many of her early looks. «I started walking red carpets when I was 16. I think I missed prom too many times, so I would wear dresses that looked like you would wear them to prom. Princessy, pastels... I can’t remember one, I just see them all as a blur,» Taylor Swift said. She added, «Please don’t put a big picture of them in your article like, ’A slideshow of Taylor’s terrible prom choices!’» Sorry, Taylor. We had to show just one!