11 Facts That Could Make You See the World Differently

Our bodies have this cool thing going on — levels of light that go up and down throughout the day. Some researchers in Japan wanted to know more about this subtle visible light our bodies give off. They used super-sensitive cameras that could spot even single, tiny particles of light. They asked five healthy guys in their 20s to hang out shirtless in a pitch-dark room every three hours for 20 minutes.

Guess what? The researchers discovered that our bodies shine a bit, and this glow changes as the day rolls on. It’s at its lowest around 10 AM and peaks at 4 PM, then slowly fades. This glow is linked to our internal body clock, probably because of how our energy levels change during the day.

Oh, and here’s a fun fact — faces light up more than the rest of the body. Maybe it’s because our faces get more sunlight and end up more tanned than the rest!