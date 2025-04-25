11 Surprising Signs That Your Dog Is Sick That You Might Be Missing

Dogs are known for their cute little head tilts, but it could be a sign of a serious condition if they do it a lot. If the head tilt takes more than a day and includes other symptoms like falling over and vomiting, then get your pet to a vet as soon as possible.

Other symptoms include: throwing up, leaning, circling, and/or disorientation, perplexity, weariness, stumbling, losing balance, having poor coordination, toppling over, hesitating or unwilling to stand or move, eyelids moving side to side and deafness or hearing impairment.

Possible causes: A dog’s head tilting could suggest ear balance problems, brain balance problems, hypothyroidism or a lack of nutrients.