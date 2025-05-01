12 Brides Who Refused to Settle for Ordinary and Created Their Dream Wedding Dresses

Design
day ago

Planning a wedding is all about making it personal, and some brides take that to the next level with stunning DIY wedding dresses. From intricate lace details to hand-sewn embellishments, these handcrafted gowns don’t just rival luxury brands, they outshine them in beauty, creativity, and sentimental value.

1. "The dress took me about a month to do because I kept undoing and re-stitching because I wanted the dress to be perfect!"

2. "I would have never thought I could make my wedding dress."

“It’s honestly one of the best made dresses I’ve seen”, a person exclaimed.

3. I knew I’d never be able to afford an Oscar de la Renta dress so I made my own!

“Absolutely beautiful. You look like a million dollars”.

4. "After over 2+ years of work, my dream blue wedding dress made it down the aisle!!"

5. "It took about 100 hours over four months, and I spent around $300-350 on it!"

6. "I made my wedding dress."

“A little back story as well, this was not our actual wedding day. We got married in October last year and I HATED my dress :-( I paid lots of money to get a custom-made designer gown, and while it was a beautifully made gown, it just didn’t suit my body shape and I kept having to lift the dress up the entire day, it was not practical at all.

Anyway, fast forward a few months later and I decided to make my dress. Our first anniversary was coming up and I decided to plan a surprise wedding re-shoot with my husband.”

7. "I started learning to sew a year ago, to sew my wedding dress...All in, I think it cost approx $600 NZD / $400 USD so I saved quite a bit!"

8. “I draped the beaded fabric onto the bodice and hand-sewed it. The skirt is underlined with dutchess satin and has an overlay of the beaded fabric.”

9. “It was my first time working with tulle, making a dress, making a corset, or sizing up a pattern. With a lot of time...I somehow made it happen.”

10. “I made my own wedding dress from scratch!”

11. “Made a non-conventional wedding dress!”

12. “I decided three weeks before my wedding to crochet my wedding dress. My hands are still aching but I was so happy to be in something I made myself...”

“Absolutely unreal! You’re gonna cause a stir”, commented a person. “That’s the nicest wedding dress I’ve ever seen!” added another.

Here are 20 times designers decided to push the limits of creativity and stunned people.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads