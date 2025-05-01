12 Brides Who Refused to Settle for Ordinary and Created Their Dream Wedding Dresses

“A little back story as well, this was not our actual wedding day. We got married in October last year and I HATED my dress :-( I paid lots of money to get a custom-made designer gown, and while it was a beautifully made gown, it just didn’t suit my body shape and I kept having to lift the dress up the entire day, it was not practical at all.

Anyway, fast forward a few months later and I decided to make my dress. Our first anniversary was coming up and I decided to plan a surprise wedding re-shoot with my husband.”