12 Chilling Stories That Stirred Unease in People’s Souls

There are moments in life that challenge our understanding of the world—times when events occur that defy easy explanation. From eerie encounters to uncanny coincidences, some experiences leave an unsettling impression. Below, we’ve gathered 12 stories that delve into the mysterious and the unknown, pushing the boundaries of our perception and inviting us to reconsider what might lie beyond the surface of our daily lives.

  • I was about to cross the street when a lady put her arm across my chest and said, ’Wait.’ As I looked at her, trying to figure out what was going on, a car crash happened, and one of the cars went tumbling down the street, just 2 feet in front of me. If she hadn’t stopped me, I would absolutely be dead. I turned to look at her again, but she was no longer there. I could see for blocks in each direction—nowhere she could have gone that fast where I wouldn’t have been able to see her. I’ve never experienced anything even slightly ’supernatural’ before or after. © Unknown Author / Reddit
  • I brought home a three-foot-tall, realistic doll my grandparents had, with the intention of fixing it up. I’m scared of dolls, so I put it in a box and placed a heavy metal box on top of it. The next morning, the doll was gone. The boxes were still in place, but the doll had disappeared completely. © TheLoveGiver- / Reddit
  • My uncle was an artist and drew comic book-style art. He always depicted himself in a specific style. He was killed in a hit-and-run accident—one shoe was knocked off, and one arm was almost completely severed. After his death, my grandma found a picture he had drawn of himself, with a shoe flying in the background and a line on his arm labeled ’cut here.’ She always wondered if he had seen the accident in a dream or something before it actually happened. © pets0npets0npets / Reddit
  • The basement in my dad’s house is finished, except for the storage room, which is really dark and creepy and located around the corner from the main room of the basement. There’s an elliptical down there, and when standing on it, if you look over your shoulder, you can see half of the door to the storage room. I was working out on the elliptical when I felt like someone was standing behind me. I looked over my shoulder, and in that half doorway, a dark figure with light gray eyes was standing there, looking at me. I was house-sitting, so I know there wasn’t anyone else home. I slowly got off the elliptical and went into the bathroom to hide, then, a while later, decided to be bold and rush past the storage room and back upstairs. This wasn’t the first time I had seen that gray-eyed figure, either. © Conscious-Outside430 / Reddit
  • My sister told us she was pregnant very early on. A week later, I had a very vivid dream that she miscarried. I couldn’t bring myself to tell anyone about my dream. She ended up miscarrying at around 8 weeks, but the scan showed the baby was only about 6 weeks—roughly the time I had my dream. The day before the miscarriage happened, I was having coffee with her when I heard a distinct voice in my head saying, ’She isn’t pregnant.’ I still haven’t told her about my dream, and I never will. © bunnyhans / Reddit
  • My parents’ bedroom and mine were connected by a long hallway. You could see directly into one room just by staring at the door of the other. So, being kids (my brothers and I shared the same room), our parents arranged their bed so they could lie in bed and easily look across the hallway into our room. One night, my dad was staring into our room from his, and he noticed something strange. From inside our room, above the doorframe, there was an ugly, dark face—upside down like a lizard on the wall—peeping out, staring back at my dad across the hallway. He, being a skeptic, thought he was just seeing things, until my mom asked, ’Did you just see that thing in the kids’ room?’ My dad instantly sprinted into our room, only to find nothing there. As far as I know, that only happened that one time. © Professional-Ball502 / Reddit
  • I was maybe 10 years old when my grandma died. I didn’t really know her because she had spent most of my young life in a nursing home and often didn’t remember who I was when I went to visit. But when I did visit, she would always rub my back. It was like an instinctual comfort thing—she did it to all her kids and grandkids. For about a year after she died, I would be sitting alone in my room at night and start to feel someone rubbing my back, like she used to. It freaked me out until one night, when I acknowledged it and said, ’Thank you, Grandma.’ It stopped after that, and I never felt it again. © sillybanana2012 / Reddit
  • My grandfather had just died a few days earlier, and one night my mom was crying in our kitchen. I started hugging her. We had a lot of my grandfather’s belongings, but there was this broken radio on the table that didn’t even have working batteries, along with other things like photos and clothes he had previously owned. This is the only unexplainable thing I’ve ever experienced, but while my mom was bawling, the radio made a very loud static noise for about a second. We both stared in silence at it. It was eerie. She stopped crying because even she heard it. We both just went to bed after that and haven’t spoken of it since. I’d imagine if it was something paranormal, it was my grandfather letting us know he’s here, but who knows. © One-Ad8707 / Reddit
  • Once I woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of my bedroom door creaking open. I could see the outline of someone standing there but when I turned on the light, there was no one there. The door was still slowly closing, as if whoever or whatever had been there was leaving. Even creepier, my Nest fire alarm had illuminated in the corridor, sensing movement, but there was nobody there. Still gives me chills thinking about it. © justheway / Reddit
  • My great-grandma’s daughter died at just 14 years old, back in the late 1950s.
    One night, shortly after the funeral, my great-grandma was standing at the kitchen sink doing dishes when she heard a noise behind her. She turned around to see her daughter standing at the foot of the stairs. She said, ’Bye, Mom,’ and walked up the stairs. My great-grandma went to the stairs, but her daughter was gone. A few minutes later, my great-grandma’s sister called and said, ’I don’t want to upset you, but your daughter was just here to say goodbye to me. © aatencio91 / Reddit
  • When I was 10, I got into a motorcycle accident. I wasn’t driving it—I was walking home from school when a motorcycle hit me going full speed. I did see the motorcycle coming, but I froze up and couldn’t move. When it hit me, I flew pretty far and remember someone catching me when I fell. When I got up and looked around, I didn’t see anyone, and witnesses told the cops I flew at least 6 feet and fell headfirst on the ground. My head was fine; I just had a broken collarbone. Thankfully, my parents believed me when I told them. © SafeBasil9454 / Reddit
  • I was home alone when I heard footsteps coming from my parents’ bedroom. I went to check. No one was there, but I noticed my mom’s phone receiver (it’s the ’80s) lying on the floor, when it is usually on her nightstand. I picked it up and put it back in place. As soon as I did, the phone rang. When I answered it, a voice told me “What’s wrong?” I immediately recognized it as my father’s voice and asked him why he was asking. He explained that he had called earlier, just before I got home, and someone (he thought it was me) had answered the phone but didn’t say anything. He had hung up and tried calling back, but only got through after I hung up the phone.

    I’ve never been able to explain what happened. I definitely heard footsteps, but there was no one in the room when I checked. No one passed by me, and the windows were undisturbed. My parents’ room was so cluttered that no one larger than an infant could hide under the bed or in the closet. After that day, my mom never found the phone out of place again.

