12 Hairdresser Stories With Curious Twist That Are Hard to Believe
Curiosities
day ago
There’s this unwritten rule that if you want to know what’s going on in town, just ask your hairdresser. But sometimes, hairdressers know a little too much, like when they share stories they’ve heard about themselves or their families. And we’ve got those stories for our beloved readers.
- A client came in talking about how she lost her wedding ring. She was sure it was stolen by the housekeeper. While cutting her hair, the stylist mentioned, “Funny, I saw your ring yesterday... It was in the drawer in the back room.” The woman went pale. The stylist smiled and added, “I know, because I took it.” Turns out, the stylist had been having an affair with her husband.
- A client came in, saying her childhood friend had passed away. I said, “Your friend didn’t die. She faked her death to escape her husband.” She was skeptical at first, but then she discovered her friend had vanished and was living a new life under a different identity.
- A guy came to me, saying his girlfriend had been acting strange and he couldn’t find his money. I told him, “She’s been taking your money without you knowing. She’s hiding it.” He didn’t believe me, but after checking his bank statements, he found out she had been secretly taking small amounts for months.
- A client told me she went to a new salon and the stylist kept asking strange questions. It turned out the stylist was a private investigator hired by her husband. She told me that the stylist had been digging into her past, trying to find out if she was cheating, because her husband suspected it.
- A colleague mentioned that her brother had been missing for weeks. I said, “He didn’t just disappear. He’s been on the run because he’s involved in something shady.” She didn’t want to hear it, but a few weeks later, the truth came out—he’d gotten mixed up with the wrong crowd and had to go into hiding.
- A client told me her brother had been acting really weird lately, showing up at her house unannounced and staring at her through windows. The stylist said, “You need to be careful. Your brother’s obsession with you goes way deeper than you think.” The woman later found out that her brother had been following her for years, even after she moved cities, trying to “protect” her from people he deemed unworthy.
- A client came in talking about how her family seemed to be falling apart. The stylist looked at her and said, “You know, there’s a curse on your family, right?” Turns out, her great-grandfather had been involved in a dark ritual, and it had been passed down. The woman later found out the curse was real—every woman in her family had passed away mysteriously before the age of 40.
- A woman was telling me about her friend who was always complaining about money. I said, “She’s not broke. She’s been hiding money from her husband for years.” She didn’t think much of it, but a few weeks later, her friend admitted it was true—she’d been saving up on the side.
- A client shared how she had just found out she was adopted and didn’t know who her real parents were. The stylist said, “You don’t want to know, trust me.” Intrigued, the woman pressed on. The stylist, with a somber look, said, “Your biological mother is someone you already know. It’s your sister.” Later, the woman discovered that her older sister had been forced to give her up for adoption after a traumatic experience.
- Someone I knew was always bragging about her new high-paying job. I told her, “You’re being scammed. The company doesn’t even exist.” She laughed at me, but a month later, she found out the company had been a total fraud, and she’d lost all her savings.
- A client came in, clearly distressed. She shared how she’d been fighting with her best friend and couldn’t understand why. The stylist said, “Your best friend isn’t just jealous of you, she’s been plotting against you for a while.” The woman was shocked. Later that day, she found out that her best friend had been seeing her husband behind her back for months—and even planning to take over her life.
- I was cutting a woman’s hair when she mentioned how distant her husband had been. I told her, “Your husband isn’t just hiding it—he’s been married before, and you’re not his first wife.” She was stunned when she found out her husband had secretly been married to someone else.
Before you head out, be sure to check out our next article where we dive into 5 desserts pastry chefs avoid ordering and the surprising reasons why. You might be shocked by what they have to say, and it’s a fun read you won’t want to miss.
Good lord. Would love to know how they came to know all these things. Interesting stories.
