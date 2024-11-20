12 Lies Our Parents Told Us That We Believed Without Question

Growing up, our parents were our ultimate guides, teaching us about the world—even if they had to get a little creative with the truth. From quirky tales to well-meaning fibs, they often fed us lines we never thought to question. Here are 12 of the funniest, strangest, and most surprising "lies" parents told to our readers that they wholeheartedly believed in childhood.

Swallowed Gum Stays in You for 7 Years.

Growing up, I believed that swallowing gum meant it would stay in my stomach for seven years. I panicked every time I accidentally swallowed it. As an adult, I looked it up and laughed—turns out it’s just a myth!

If You Cross Your Eyes, They’ll Stay That Way.

My mom always said crossing my eyes would make them “stick that way.” I spent years terrified of making funny faces, only to find out in adulthood it was just her trick to stop me from doing it.

The Tooth Fairy Knows When You’re Lying.

I believed the Tooth Fairy could sense if I lied. I once “found” an extra tooth to get more money, but then I was so scared of getting caught that I confessed to my mom… who was just trying not to laugh.

Popping Your Knuckles Causes Arthritis.

My grandmother swore that if I popped my knuckles, I’d get arthritis. I’d suppress every urge to crack a knuckle until a doctor later told me it was a harmless myth. Now, I pop them whenever I like!

Swallowed Watermelon Seeds Will Grow in Your Stomach.

I spent years spitting out watermelon seeds, terrified they’d grow into a plant inside me. I felt so betrayed when I found out this was just another fun “lesson” adults liked to tell kids.

Birds Will Abandon Their Babies if You Touch Them.

My mom told me birds would abandon their chicks if I touched them, so I never got near a nest. Years later, I found out birds don’t even have a strong sense of smell, and the lesson was just to keep me from “saving” every baby bird I saw.

The “Poisonous” Car Battery Acid

My dad told me touching the car battery would “burn a hole in your skin.” I thought the battery was oozing poison and avoided it for years, only to learn that it’s not dangerous if you just leave it alone.

Eating Carrots Improves Night Vision.

I would eat loads of carrots as a kid, believing I’d eventually develop “super” night vision. Later I learned carrots have Vitamin A, but they don’t make you see in the dark. I felt so let down!

“Keep a Diary, or You’ll Forget Who You Are.”

My aunt convinced me to write in a diary every day, saying it was “the only way to remember who you are when you’re older.” I kept journals for years out of fear, only to realize one day that memories don’t vanish that easily.

If You Make a Face Too Long, It’ll Stay That Way.

I spent most of my childhood avoiding any facial expressions that might "stick" and ruin my appearance forever. It wasn’t until adulthood that I realized there was no magical force preventing me from pulling faces.

The Moon Follows You When You Drive.

I was convinced as a kid that the moon followed me everywhere I went in the car. I’d point it out to my family every time we’d turn, and they’d nod along—no one told me the moon’s just really far away!

The Ice Cream Truck Will Only Play Music if It’s Out of Ice Cream.

I used to believe the ice cream truck only played its music when it was out of ice cream to tell kids to go home. I spent so many summers disappointed, waiting for the truck to come back, only to realize the music just meant they were driving around!