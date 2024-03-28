12 miraculous items that will bring order to your home

Many of us have so little personal time within our work weeks that home chores and organization go at the bottom of the barrel of our priorities. If you have decided to spend a little time on bringing order into your home, you definitely want to check out these amazing 12 products.

1. Fridge organizer bins that measure 12.5″ L x 6.3″ W x 3.5″. They are Ideal for fruits, meat, milk, salad dressing, drink bottles, canned food, and packaged food. It is so easy to clean them and offer a clear view inside. You may also use them on your counter or inside the cabinets.

4.7 stars out of 5

They offer two simple grips on both sides so you can get items from the back of the fridge easily. They are made of durable high-quality shatterproof BPA-free polyethylene material.

Promising review: I’m very happy with these organizers. I use some in the fridge, and some in my pantry to organize things. I’ve had them in use for months now and no problems at all. In the fridge, I use them to store jelly/jam jars and other condiments to have them neatly in one place and easy to find.

In the pantry I use them to keep spice packets together, some canned things, etc. My pantry shelves are deep and before using these organizers stuff got lost in the back. No more! I’d recommend these organizing bins without reservation. @Twinkie

2. Battery organizer that stores up to 104 batteries of different sizes. It eliminates clutter and sits nicely in drawers or can be wall-mounted. You can opt between white and black colors depending on your house style and your preferences.

4.6 stars out of 5

The organizer holds 36 AAA batteries, 54 AA batteries, 5 9V batteries, 5 C batteries, 4 D batteries, and also the button battery compartment. It also features a tester to check whether batteries work or not.

Promising review: Well, here’s a product that’s just as advertised, no surprises. Unlike some other reviewers, I had no problems getting rechargeable AA batteries to slide into the slots, they fit just like the regular AA. This mounted easily and tightly to the wall with 3-point screw locations.

A nice feature is the slots are just slightly slanted, so the batteries fall back and won’t accidentally slide out. The battery tester works fine, although it’s kind of a pass/fail sort of meter; you may have a better tester at your house already.

The provided screw anchors are cheap and worthless, if you are handy enough to wall mount this, you probably have decent screw anchors already at hand. No biggie. There is also a rotating «bin» in the upper right hand corner intended to hold button batteries. It is so small that the batteries would have to be removed from their packaging and dropped in like coins. @KC Man

3. Stackable kitchen organizers that maximize space inside and outside your cabinets or even your fridge. The package includes two size shelves that can be stackable or aligned to each other. The sturdy perforated steel can hold heavy objects, like bottles, mugs, and dishes.

4.5 stars out of 5

They are designed with a combination of a sturdy metal frame and durable particle board and support up to 30 lbs. They come unassembled, but it’s very easy to assemble them even if you are completely unaware of these things.

Promising review: It came in a flat box and when I saw it needed assembly I was like UGH! But it was actually very easy and can be done without instructions. It’s more like two shelves than an expanding «one» so you could actually separate them if you wanted.

A nice addition to my counter and feels sturdy enough. The legs are metal and the shelving looks good. I just might purchase another. @BrandyBug

4. Nesting storage tables where you can store pillows, blankets, and other clothing. The metal function is durable, and the wooden top is very easy to remove. You may locate them anywhere you need, from living rooms, bedrooms, and playrooms.

4.6 stars out of 5

The square grid pattern on the basket offers a fresh take on openwork design for a rustic industrial or modern farmhouse décor touch. It is especially convenient for busy or small apartments.

Promising review: I have been wanting these for a while but was wavering over the price. When I had to option to get the open box price I gave it a shot! They came in perfect!

The box was a little rough, but that didn’t matter to me the product was in perfect shape and I saved quite a bit! They make great side tables in my living room and love that they serve a dual purpose as storage for all our blankets! @KB

5. Hanging shoe organizer that can store 12 pairs of shoes or 24 pairs of sandals. You can hand it behind your doors and save up precious floor space. The mesh fabric pockets allow your shoes to breathe and there is no installation needed.

4.6 stars out of 5

Pockets are 8.8″ tall x 4.5″ wide, while the total dimensions are 67.2″ tall x 18.9″ wide. The organizer features 3 hooks and is very easy to hang. You may add other items as well, including baby accessories and clothes.

Promising review: Used this over the door organizer on a recent cruise to hold all of our little things that would normally be all over the place. It kept us organized. We put sunscreen, flip-flops, Toothpaste, perfume and items like that. It fit perfectly over the bathroom door and folded nicely to pack in my suitcase. @Melissa N.

6. Water bottle storage organizer you can place anywhere inside or outside your cabinets. Bottles are stored horizontally in individual compartments so they are always easy to grab. You can stack them any way you wish and give them the height you wish.

4.8 stars out of 5

The rack is great for storing liquor bottles, soda, seltzer, pop bottles, fitness drinks, and reusable water bottles. It is made of durable shatter-resistant plastic and is very easy to clean with mild soap and water. Do not place it in the dishwasher.

Promising review: My water and shaker bottles are too tall to stand up in my cabinets, so I had to lay them down, and they rolled around and wasted space. It looked sloppy, and I’ve even had water bottles come rolling out of my cabinet when I opened the door. I’m stacking two racks as that fits my cabinet height, but it still holds 6 tall bottles of varied shapes and I feel it’s a good use of space.

They have a little cloudy spot on the underside, but it seems like it’s normal from the manufacturing process, and it doesn’t show when in use or bother me at all. I just mention it in case it would bug someone. I’ve bought and used mDesign storage bins for food, and they look perfect after a couple years, so I assume these will be durable and stay nice too. @Robin

7. Shower organizers that accommodate wash supplies. The package includes 2 shower caddies, 2 soap holders,1 toothbrush holder, and 5 adhesives. They are durable, rustproof, waterproof, and scratch-proof, thanks to their high-temperature baking paint process.

4.7 stars out of 5

A hollow design allows for good ventilation and drainage, while it’s easy to clean. The adhesives give ultra-strong reliability with up to 40 lbs of bearing weight. Installation only takes a few minutes, requiring no drilling holes.

Promising review: I absolutely love these shower caddies. You can place each one wherever you want. It is amazing how good they stick to the wall. Mine is tile. They actually hold a lot of weight as well. I have the large size shampoo and conditioner pump bottles, and you don’t have to take them out of the caddy to use them.

They hold a large amount of product which I use, and these work much better than the over the bar or the floor to ceiling racks. You do have to be very careful putting the adhesive on the wall so you don’t make them crooked. I used a level and a small piece of painters tape to mark them. They are really nice looking and well-made. @cindy m

8. Stuffed animal net hammock made from high-quality fishing fibers for long-lasting durability, not from cheap mesh. It keeps your kids’ toys organized away from reaching distance. It comes with easy to use anchors, hooks, and an installation manual.

4.6 stars out of 5

The net expands to 67″ x 47″ x 47″ for maximum storage area. Do not allow children to climb, swing, or hang from a hammock. It’s best to install the hammock at a corner and at a higher place kids can’t reach.

Promising review: The net may seem small, but it stretches out and has an elastic band around the edges to keep plushies in. I have larger plushies, about 10-15 fit in depending on size, obviously. Took less than 15 minutes to assemble each net. Used a power drill to make holes and hammered in anchors to secure. @Fran R

9. Hat hanger that comes with 10 rust-resistant clips that can hang 10 caps. You simply put this cap holder over your cloth hanger, fasten velcro, and clip your 10 hats on. The hangers are strong enough to hold caps but not overly pinch hats and create marks.

4.6 stars out of 5

The hat organizer is sturdy and well-sewn and can be used to store gloves, socks, and other essentials. You may hang the cap organizer on a regular hanger inside your wardrobe.

Promising review: I’ve struggled for years trying to find a good solution for my hats and Buffs. I’ve tried walk hooks, stacking, and over the door hooks — too many hats for any of that to work. I’ve tried drawer storage for the Buffs, but I forget they’re there until I need one for hiking and realize I’ve forgotten to grab one on the way out of the house because, well, out of sight, out of mind.

I was watching one of my favorite YouTube organizers and she recommended these hat organizers. I was skeptical, because of past hat organizer failures, but I figured I could always return them if they fell into the same category.

Now, choosing a hat or Buff is as easy as opening my closet, easily spotting and pulling out the hanger, and unclipping what I need. No more knocking hats off the wall or not finding what I need because it’s hiding behind other stuff. @Kellie

10. Floating bookshelf that hold your books while being invisible. It can hold up to 15 pounds and all the hardware materials you’ll need are included. No need for heavy wooden shelves that create a sense of clutter.

4.7 stars out of 5

The package comes with drywall anchors for easy installation. The small shelf measures 5×5 x 5 ½ inches and holds up to 15 pounds. The larger shelf measures 5 ½ x 7×6 ½ inches and holds up to 20 pounds.

Promising review: Absolutely love these shelves. This is the second one that I have purchased. The hanging of these is relatively simple, though sometimes is difficult to get them hanging straight up and down (difficulty is on account of getting the anchors in the wall straight up and down). They look fabulous when you get books on them as well. @RJ

11. Magnetic knife bar is made from strong magnets and covered in satin-finished, high-grade stainless steel. It is 16 inches long and can hold substantial weight. Its material protects against corrosion, heat, and even fire. It can hold anything that sticks to magnets.

4.8 stars out of 5

Follow the installation manual carefully and everything will go smoothly. Do not drill the bar since you’ll damage the magnets. Don’t let it get anywhere near a TV, computer monitors, or credit cards.

Promising review: I own knives from varying brands. It’s been impossible to find a knife block that works. This is the perfect solution!

It’s saves counter space, knives look great on the wall, and it’s easy to grab and use when needed. It was easy to mount, and the knives hold fast. Knife bars rule! @JFP

12. Nail polish organizer that can store up to 48 pieces. The clear look helps you see the bottles before opening the box. It can accommodate most of the brand nail polish bottles and essential oils, too. You can store it vertically or horizontally depending on the space you have.

4.7 stars out of 5

The box features adjustable dividers so you can fit slightly taller polishes, too. It is made of high PP material, making it durable. You may wash it by hand if it gets dirty.

Promising review: I purchased this to organize the bottles of OPI polish that I have. It’s two-sided, so you can fill up one side and then turn it over and fill the second side. It holds 48 bottles, so I put all of my gel colors on one side and the lacquer colors on the opposite side.

It is made of hard plastic with a little divider between each polish slot. It has two closures on each side to minimize the chance of it opening on its own. Overall, I consider this to be a good purchase for anyone who has polishes that they want to organize. @PF

Not every house is equipped with all necessary tools and gadgets, making us feel unwelcome. However, every rental home can be turned into your cozy house with just the right products. Your kitchen will also be super functional once you get hassle-free items.