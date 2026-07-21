12 Moments That Prove Kindness Is the Most Powerful Force That the Human Heart Carries

I worked at a grocery store, and it was the spring season. It had been down pour raining/storming for hours and wasn't letting up.

I had just brought some carts inside when I noticed an elderly lady kinda pacing back and forth looking out at the parking lot, and seeing that she looked troubled I walked over to her and asked her if she needed help and she just said that she doesnt know how she will get her groceries and herself to her car without having things getting soaking wet, and the paper bags getting ruined.

I told her that we have an umbrella for employees to use in weather like this, and that I would be more than happy to hold the umbrella over her and her groceries, and walked her to her car. She thanked me and said she would appreciate it, so I grabbed the umbrella and held it over her and her cart and walked her to her car.

I got completely soaking wet, from my shoes and socks to my shirt, but it was for a person in need.

I told her I would place the groceries in her trunk as well and that she could go sit inside the car and wait, so she did. I placed all the groceries neatly in the trunk of her car and closed it for her. She ushered me to her window, where she offered a 10$ bill to me. I tried to decline, but she just placed it in my hand.

I went back to work for the last 2 hours of my shift, and before I clocked out, my boss came over to me and handed me a gift card to the store that had 20$ on it. The elderly lady had called my boss/the store up as soon as she got home and told them what I had done, and she had told them that I deserved something for sacrificing my clothes to the storm/water just to help her.

I always bring it up during interviews for jobs since they usually ask about a time I helped or served a customer/person.