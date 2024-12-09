12 People Revealed What’s Happening at Their Jobs, and It’s Hard Not to Laugh

Working in corporate is a blast—until the drama hits the fan. Today, we’ve gathered some laugh-out-loud stories that might make unemployment seem like the lesser evil. Then again, with stories this wild, you might just decide the office is worth it for the free soap opera.

  • “I work in daycare/preschool. We have several Mothers on our staff. A couple of them breastfeed and pump at work. Someone took some pumped breastmilk out of the fridge and no one knows who. It has caused a lot of drama and accusations.” Unknown author/ Reddit
  • “Our operations manager fell through the ceiling of the conference room. He wasn’t invited to the meeting and wanted to listen in.” Unknown author / Reddit
  • “So, our boss just started sending out ‘motivational quotes’ every morning at 7 AM. They’re always something like, ‘Rise and shine! The world is yours!’ and half of us are still trying to figure out how to rise without hitting snooze for the fifth time. I swear, if I see one more ‘today is a new day’ message, I’m going to have a meltdown in the break room.”
  • “We’ve just received our pay increase and bonus figures for the year except HR sent several letters to the wrong people. Some of whom work together, doing the same job, but with different rates of pay and bonuses.” No_Sugar8791 / Reddit
  • “A woman at my work is lying about having cancer. She comes up with new sicknesses and calls out all the time. She told us she was pregnant with twins and sent us an ultrasound picture. We searched ‘pregnant twins ultrasound’ on Google and it was on the first page.

    It goes so much deeper than this too. She would send pictures of herself ‘dead on the hospital table’ from the ‘nurse’ (using her phone) to my direct manager. We don’t know what to do. Our bosses are telling us to fire her, but we can’t. Every time she calls out she has a doctor’s note.” EuphioMachine / Reddit
  • “This woman tripped on a banana peel at work, then tried to convince everyone it was sabotage. Her bad luck is so extreme, we’re all convinced she’s cursed.”
  • “Two of my colleagues had a very passive-aggressive silent argument over a Teams document. One made the column headings colorful, the other one changed them to black — this happened about 4 times until the colleague making them black stood up and stormed out of the office.

    Not a word was spoken between them the entire time.” Reasonable-Fail-1921 / Reddit
  • “A senior associate in my firm (architects) accidentally forwarded his salary negotiation to the entire office. His increase from £58k to £62k ($73K to $78K) has caused quite a stir among other architects, especially given there hasn’t been any pay increase as a result of inflation.” Unknown author / Reddit
  • “There’s this vegan in the grade below me who constantly has lice but refuses to use the treatment for them because she doesn’t want to kill or hurt the lice, since ‘they have a right to live’. It’s starting to spread to the rest of her grade and everybody is freaking out and want her expelled, but the principal won’t do anything about it.” destructve / Reddit
  • “Someone brought a whole rotisserie chicken to eat at their desk. No plates, no utensils—just tearing it apart like a medieval feast while on a Zoom call. Absolute chaos.”
  • “The day someone left the handbook of people’s salaries in the photocopier. By the end of the day, it had resulted in two resignations, a fist fight, and a divorce.” Lumpyproletarian / Reddit
  • “I was working in a small department with just me, my manager, and my manager’s manager. Unfortunately, my mom passed away suddenly, and I had to take three weeks off. When I came back, I found out there had been some serious conflict between my managers. The senior manager discovered the other one was misusing the flexitime system, and they were fired. To my surprise, I was asked to step into the manager’s role immediately after returning. It was an overwhelming and unexpected transition.” [edited] McSheeples / Reddit

