12 People Who Are Still Haunted by Their Most Embarrassing Moments

"I met a lovely girl at a party several years ago and we really hit it off. After about 30 minutes of conversation and flirting, it came up in conversation that I went to the same middle school as her (the party wasn’t in the same city as the middle school).

We went back and forth telling stories about that school, and after a few rounds came back to me talking about the nastiest teacher I have ever had. One day the teacher brought in a guitar and sang folk songs as a treat to the students (I know that actually sounds like a nice thing to do but trust me this was the most evil teacher). We all laughed at her, and she stopped playing. That was the short version of the story I told the girl.

The last thing the cute girl said to me was, “Yeah, I remember that. My mom came home and wouldn’t stop crying.” © Unknown author / Reddit